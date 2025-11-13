The Beaches Drop “Can I Call You In The Morning?” As New Album No Hard Feelings Lands - Noise11.com

Canadian alt-rock powerhouse The Beaches have released their latest single Can I Call You In The Morning?, arriving alongside their third studio album No Hard Feelings, out now via AWAL. The song marks the band’s first new release since 2024’s Juno-winning Blame My Ex, and serves as a fitting opener to the new record – a bold, chaotic and catchy anthem of heartbreak, regret and emotional honesty.

Fronted by Jordan Miller (lead vocals, bass), with Kylie Miller (guitar), Leandra Earl (keyboards, guitar) and Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums), The Beaches have spent over a decade carving out their identity as one of Canada’s defining modern rock acts. From their origins as teenage band Done With Dolls in Toronto’s east end, to a Juno-winning international touring act, their rise has been built on raw storytelling and a refusal to compromise their sound.

No Hard Feelings spans 11 tracks, capturing the emotional highs and lows that come with growing up, breaking up, and moving on – all wrapped in infectious alt-rock hooks. Opening with Can I Call You In The Morning?, the album wastes no time diving into its theme of self-reflection and romantic chaos.

Jordan Miller says the song was inspired by guitarist Kylie Miller’s own heartbreak, “‘Can I Call You In The Morning?’ was inspired by an experience Kylie had at the end of her previous relationship. After a couple of late nights, she’d call her ex to vent about everything, then instantly regret it and take it all back. It’s for all the chaotic girlies out there.”

The track’s punchy chorus – “I liked your old band, but not the new songs, should we just break up then? Nevermind I don’t mean that, I’m sorry, can I call you in the morning?” – captures the messy emotions that have long defined The Beaches’ appeal.

Across the album, the band explores themes of vulnerability and resilience. From the shimmering melancholy of Lesbian Of The Year to the euphoric energy of Last Girls At The Party, No Hard Feelings is their most cohesive and collaborative record yet.

No Hard Feelings Tracklisting

Can I Call You In The Morning?

Did I Say Too Much

Sorry For Your Loss

Touch Myself

Fine, Let’s Get Married

Takes One To Know One

I Wore You Better

Dirty Laundry

Lesbian Of The Year

Jocelyn

The Beaches’ 2023 album Blame My Ex marked a turning point for the band. Its lead single Blame Brett became a viral hit on TikTok, bringing a new generation of fans into their orbit and earning them a second No.1 on the Billboard Canada Rock Chart. The record also won the 2024 Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year and was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, cementing their status as one of Canada’s most important contemporary bands.

Their trajectory has continued upward since, including a slot opening for The Rolling Stones in Santa Clara in 2024 and sold-out headline shows across North America.

The Beaches will return to Australia in early 2026 for a run of dates with G Flip, bringing No Hard Feelings to Australian audiences for the first time.

Upcoming Live Dates (With G Flip)

February 27 – Riverstage, Brisbane

March 3 – Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park

March 7 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

March 8 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

March 12 – AEC Arena, Adelaide

March 15 – Freo Social, Perth

Since forming in 2009, The Beaches have gone from local Toronto teens to global festival mainstays. Their debut album Late Show (2017), produced by Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw, introduced their blend of rock grit and pop melody, earning them their first Juno for Breakthrough Group of the Year in 2018.

Their follow-up EPs The Professional (2019) and Future Lovers (2021) further defined their style before being combined into the 2022 compilation Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album) – which also took home a Juno for Rock Album of the Year.

