Delaney Bailey To Release New Album ‘Concave' In January 2026 - Noise11.com

Chicago singer-songwriter Delaney Bailey will release her sophomore album Concave on 21 January 2026 through AWAL, previewed by her atmospheric new single Far Away.

Known for blending emotional vulnerability with cinematic soundscapes, Bailey’s latest work expands on the introspective storytelling that first made her one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from the US indie scene in recent years.

“‘Far Away’ is about getting older and realising I know much less than I thought I did,” Bailey says. “Although this can be scary, it’s also freeing. I like the idea that there’s always more to learn, and that change never really stops.”

Concave finds Bailey drawing inspiration from the Romanticism movement in art, where emotion, nature and individuality reign supreme. “The album is full of big, dramatic moments meant to mirror the power of nature,” she says. “Each song represents a struggle I’ve faced-grief, relationships, self-doubt-but always with the aim of creating a world listeners can live inside.”

The album’s 11-track lineup includes previously released singles Wake Up and Lion, both of which marked a creative leap for Bailey. Lion paired a gothic house rhythm with icy synths and themes of female independence, while Wake Up offered a more experimental edge with vocal layers and electronic textures exploring self-awareness and depression.

‘Concave’ Tracklist:

How To

Nightshade

Wake Up

Far Away

Wound

Wither

Know

Retainer

Baby Dream

Concave

Lion

Bailey grew up in Indiana and found her voice in high school choir and theatre. Her breakout came with Loving & Losing, followed by viral hits Coffee Stained Smile and j’s lullaby (darlin’ i’d wait for you), the latter amassing over 120 million Spotify streams and earning a place in The New York Times’ “Best Songs of 2022”.

Across subsequent EPs This Is About You (2022), what we leave behind (2023) and Chiaroscuro (2024), Bailey honed her ethereal sound and earned comparisons to Lorde, Imogen Heap and Nick Drake. Her combination of vulnerability and visual lyricism has seen her described as a “natural-born storyteller” by Ones To Watch.

Bailey’s art-driven vision also stems from personal loss. The death of her grandmother pushed her to write again after a creative hiatus. “It made me realise nothing really matters except people,” she explains. “That grief shaped Concave and helped me understand what I wanted my music to say.”

Before the album’s release, Bailey will embark on her first headlining Midwest tour, bringing her dreamlike catalogue to intimate stages. The tour begins in November 2025 with support from fellow Chicago act This House Is Creaking.

★ Delaney Bailey Live ★

November

14 – Icehouse – Minneapolis, MN

18 – Raccoon Motel – Davenport, IA

December

2 – The Bishop – Bloomington, IN

4 – Lager House – Detroit, MI

5 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL

