The Pretty Wild Release ‘Zero.Point.Genesis' - Noise11.com

Rising US heavy music duo The Pretty Wild have released their debut full-length album Zero.Point.Genesis, via Sumerian Records, with the record now available across all major streaming platforms. The arrival of the album follows a rapid rise over the past two years, with the pair accumulating more than 37 million streams and establishing a reputation for emotionally charged, genre-bending metalcore.

The new album gathers recent singles Afterlife featuring Magnolia Park, Paradox, Omens, Button Eyes, Living Ded, and the fan favourite Sleepwalker, which appears as a physical bonus track. These releases have already generated 28 million Spotify streams and more than 3.4 million YouTube views, and the full project now offers the most expansive representation of the duo’s artistic identity to date.

Speaking about the album, The Pretty Wild described Zero.Point.Genesis as a work centred on fracture, emergence and self-reclamation. The theme reflects the band’s dual focus on introspection and mythic storytelling, anchored by the distinct creative partnership of sisters Jyl and Jules, who formed the group with a shared interest in expressing personal truth through heavy music.

The vision behind the album carries forward the duo’s long-standing interest in exploring the darker regions of the human experience. Across the record, the pair construct a narrative that draws on spiritual motifs, psychological struggle and cathartic release. These ideas are supported by a musical palette that brings together classical influences, theatrical flourishes and aggressive modern metal structures that have shaped their signature sound.

The Pretty Wild’s ascent has accelerated sharply through 2025. Their monthly Spotify numbers are approaching one million listeners, while their social media following has grown by an additional 500,000 supporters this year. Their single Sleepwalker alone has inspired more than 100,000 TikTok creations, with 87,500 attributed directly to the track’s viral surge.

The band’s collaborative work across the year has also broadened their reach. They appeared with Kittie and Diamante on The Unforgiven for the Queen Of The Ring soundtrack, joined Deadlands on Kundalini, and paired with Magnolia Park for Afterlife. Each partnership highlights the group’s ability to adapt and expand their tonal range, while remaining firmly grounded in their artistic identity.

Live work has played a significant role in the group’s evolution. The Pretty Wild completed national touring support slots for In This Moment on the Hell Hath No Fury Tour this past summer, followed by a run with Sleep Theory. Their debut festival appearances at Welcome To Rockville and Inkcarceration reinforced their impact as a compelling live act, with major stages strengthening the duo’s position as rising figures in modern heavy music.

Touring will continue to underpin their growth, with a UK and European run alongside Sleep Theory scheduled to commence in February 2026. The band also has an upcoming tour with Set It Off, Fame On Fire and VANA, further increasing their international profile.

The Pretty Wild’s emergence reflects a shift within metalcore and alternative heavy music, where artists are blending traditional heaviness with emotional vulnerability, cinematic elements and high-intent production. The duo’s work aligns with this evolution, yet remains distinct due to their emphasis on personal mythology and narrative cohesion. Their creative approach is rooted in the idea of breaking through inherited structures, a message that has resonated with listeners seeking authenticity and self-examination.

Jyl and Jules continue to explore that theme across Zero.Point.Genesis, building on their previous singles that first introduced the combination of haunting atmosphere, melodic depth and intense rhythmic complexity. The album’s release marks the culmination of years spent refining their identity as storytellers and performers.

Zero.Point.Genesis Tracklisting
Paradox
Zero.Point.Genesis
Living Ded
Button Eyes
Priestess
Omens
The Trial
Half Alive
Afterlife (feat. Magnolia Park)
Infrared
Persephone
Sleepwalker (Physical Bonus)

