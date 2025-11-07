 Sam Gellaitry Delivers Debut Album Anywhere Here Is Perfect, Shares New Video For On&On - Noise11.com
Scottish producer, DJ, singer, and songwriter Sam Gellaitry has officially entered a defining new chapter with the release of his long-awaited debut album Anywhere Here Is Perfect via Major Recordings / Warner Records. Already celebrated as one of electronic music’s most inventive voices, Gellaitry now steps forward as a full-form artist, pairing his kaleidoscopic sound design with vulnerable lyricism and cinematic electronic production.

Alongside the album, Gellaitry has revealed a brand-new video for current single On&On, continuing the visual narrative he has been building across recent singles Start Up A Rumour, Curious featuring Toro y Moi, and Love On Me. With each release this year, he has shaped an evolving sonic universe fuelled by emotion, curiosity, and what he describes as the point where introspection meets euphoria.

Gellaitry first came to global attention as a teenage prodigy releasing the Escapism series, records that saw him quickly hailed as one of the most forward-thinking producers to emerge from the UK. His imaginative approach, informed partly by synaesthesia, blends bold electronic textures with organic warmth and a genre-agnostic fluidity that has earned him a deeply devoted audience.

Across Anywhere Here Is Perfect, he fuses disco, funk, and pop-leaning production with his own vocal delivery, resulting in a record that balances dancefloor energy with honest self-reflection. The album arrives following a career-expanding year for Gellaitry, one that saw his 2021 track Assumptions turn viral, amassing more than half a million streams a day at its peak and soaring up global TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Shazam charts.

More recently, Gellaitry has broadened his creative reach beyond music, fronting the Stone Island Stellina Spring Summer 2025 campaign while also delivering sold-out headline shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. His presence as both a performer and a cultural figure has become impossible to ignore.

The album title speaks to transition, closure, and self-determination. Gellaitry likens it to telling a taxi driver you are ready to be dropped off, a moment signalling that a shared journey has reached its natural conclusion. “You’ve started a journey with someone, and now you’ve announced you’re ready to stand on your own two feet,” he explains, reflecting on the emotional turning point that inspired the project. “The person has got you exactly where you need to be and was with you through an essential part of your life journey.”

It is a deeply personal metaphor, yet a universal one, mirroring the emotional arc that drives the record. The result is his most ambitious and expressive work to date, honouring the sonic curiosity that defined his Escapism and IV projects while stepping confidently into his identity as a vocalist and songwriter.

Anywhere Here Is Perfect Tracklisting
Lightning
Start Up A Rumour
Nervous
Curious (Ft. Toro Y Moi)
Danger!
On&On
Love On Me
Clouds
Restore My Faith
Scar / A New Void
Don’t Try
You Might Find The One

Gellaitry is currently touring through the United States, New Zealand, and Australia, including select dates supporting electronic powerhouses Justice and Kaytranada.

Sam Gellaitry DJ Dates
^ = with Kaytranada x Justice

12 November, Atlanta GA, State Farm Arena ^
15 November, Tampa FL, Benchmark International Arena ^
16 November, Miami FL, Kaseya Center ^
28 December, Christchurch NZ, Lakes Festival
29 December, Gisborne NZ, Rhythm & Vines Festival
31 December, Melbourne AUS, New Years At The Bowl Festival
2 January, Brisbane AUS, The Prince Consort
3 January, Sydney AUS, Oxford Art Factory

