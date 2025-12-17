Langhorne Slim Recasts “Rock N Roll” With Lockeland Strings As The Dreamin' Kind Nears Release - Noise11.com

Langhorne Slim has released a reimagined version of his recent single “Rock N Roll”, recorded with Nashville based collective Lockeland Strings. The new arrangement reframes the song through strings, expanding its emotional range without diluting its core intent. Lockeland Strings works as a community arts organisation, partnering with artists to reinterpret existing songs alongside orchestral players. For Slim, the collaboration adds depth and contrast to a track already central to his current creative chapter.

The release is accompanied by a live studio video filmed at Wilburn Street Studios in Nashville. The performance features a 10 piece ensemble captured during the recording session. Producer and arranger Jordan Lehning shaped the session, allowing the musicians space to interact organically. The result feels immediate and unguarded, placing process ahead of spectacle.

“Rock N Roll” will appear on Langhorne Slim’s forthcoming album The Dreamin’ Kind, due January 16 via Dualtone Records. First released earlier this year, the song continues to build traction across American radio formats.

Earlier this month, Slim released “On Fire”, the fourth track previewed from the album. That song drew from classic soul traditions while maintaining Slim’s narrative focus. Together, the advance releases point to a record marked by confidence and breadth.

The Dreamin’ Kind is Langhorne Slim’s ninth studio album and signals a clear shift in approach. Long associated with acoustic driven Americana, Slim now leans into electric guitar and full band arrangements. The album reflects a reconnection with early musical influences and formative listening experiences.

Production was handled by Sam F. Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet. Kiszka also performs across the album, alongside bandmate Daniel Wagner. Their involvement brings a heightened sense of scale and dynamic range to the recordings.

Slim has described the sessions as freeing and instinctive. Songs often began with simple riffs before being shaped collectively. The process encouraged volume, spontaneity, and trust in first instincts.

Across more than two decades, Langhorne Slim has built a catalogue defined by clarity and emotional directness. Emerging in the early 2000s, he has navigated the space between folk tradition and contemporary Americana. His songwriting has consistently favoured sincerity over ornamentation.

With The Dreamin’ Kind, Slim does not abandon those values.

Instead, he reframes them within a louder and more assertive musical language.

The collaboration with Kiszka underscores a willingness to challenge established habits.

Sam F. Kiszka’s background informs much of the album’s character. His experience with Greta Van Fleet brings an understanding of momentum shaped by large stages.

The Dreamin’ Kind

Release Date: January 16

Label: Dualtone Records

Track Listing:

01) Rock N Roll

02) Dream Come True

03) Loyalty

04) On Fire

05) Stealin’ Time

06) Rickety Ol’ Bridge

07) Strange Companion

08) Possessive

09) Lord

10) Haunted Man

11) Dance On Thru

12) Engine 99

Tour Dates

02/05 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/06 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

02/07 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall

02/10 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

02/11 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/13 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

02/14 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

02/15 Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

02/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

02/19 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/20 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

02/21 Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

02/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe And Music Hall

02/24 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

02/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/27 Indianapolis, IN @ HI FI

02/28 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

04/09 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

04/10 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

04/11 Dallas, TX @ Sons Of Hermann Hall

04/13 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall, Downstairs

04/14 Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

04/17 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/18 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

04/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

04/22 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/24 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/25 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/26 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

04/28 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

04/29 Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

05/01 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

05/02 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

