Langhorne Slim Recasts “Rock N Roll” With Lockeland Strings As The Dreamin' Kind Nears Release - Noise11.com

Langhorne Slim has released a reimagined version of his recent single “Rock N Roll”, recorded with Nashville based collective Lockeland Strings. The new arrangement reframes the song through strings, expanding its emotional range without diluting its core intent. Lockeland Strings works as a community arts organisation, partnering with artists to reinterpret existing songs alongside orchestral players. For Slim, the collaboration adds depth and contrast to a track already central to his current creative chapter.
The release is accompanied by a live studio video filmed at Wilburn Street Studios in Nashville. The performance features a 10 piece ensemble captured during the recording session. Producer and arranger Jordan Lehning shaped the session, allowing the musicians space to interact organically. The result feels immediate and unguarded, placing process ahead of spectacle.
“Rock N Roll” will appear on Langhorne Slim’s forthcoming album The Dreamin’ Kind, due January 16 via Dualtone Records. First released earlier this year, the song continues to build traction across American radio formats.
Earlier this month, Slim released “On Fire”, the fourth track previewed from the album. That song drew from classic soul traditions while maintaining Slim’s narrative focus. Together, the advance releases point to a record marked by confidence and breadth.
The Dreamin’ Kind is Langhorne Slim’s ninth studio album and signals a clear shift in approach. Long associated with acoustic driven Americana, Slim now leans into electric guitar and full band arrangements. The album reflects a reconnection with early musical influences and formative listening experiences.
Production was handled by Sam F. Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet. Kiszka also performs across the album, alongside bandmate Daniel Wagner. Their involvement brings a heightened sense of scale and dynamic range to the recordings.
Slim has described the sessions as freeing and instinctive. Songs often began with simple riffs before being shaped collectively. The process encouraged volume, spontaneity, and trust in first instincts.
Across more than two decades, Langhorne Slim has built a catalogue defined by clarity and emotional directness. Emerging in the early 2000s, he has navigated the space between folk tradition and contemporary Americana. His songwriting has consistently favoured sincerity over ornamentation.
With The Dreamin’ Kind, Slim does not abandon those values.
Instead, he reframes them within a louder and more assertive musical language.
The collaboration with Kiszka underscores a willingness to challenge established habits.
Sam F. Kiszka’s background informs much of the album’s character. His experience with Greta Van Fleet brings an understanding of momentum shaped by large stages.
The Dreamin’ Kind
Release Date: January 16
Label: Dualtone Records
Track Listing:
01) Rock N Roll
02) Dream Come True
03) Loyalty
04) On Fire
05) Stealin’ Time
06) Rickety Ol’ Bridge
07) Strange Companion
08) Possessive
09) Lord
10) Haunted Man
11) Dance On Thru
12) Engine 99
Tour Dates
02/05 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/06 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
02/07 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall
02/10 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
02/11 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/13 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
02/14 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
02/15 Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
02/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
02/19 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
02/20 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
02/21 Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
02/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe And Music Hall
02/24 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
02/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/27 Indianapolis, IN @ HI FI
02/28 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
04/09 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
04/10 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
04/11 Dallas, TX @ Sons Of Hermann Hall
04/13 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall, Downstairs
04/14 Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
04/17 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/18 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
04/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
04/22 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/24 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/25 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04/26 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
04/28 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
04/29 Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
05/01 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
05/02 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
