Sylosis Announce Seventh Album The New Flesh For February 2026 - Noise11.com

British metal force Sylosis will enter 2026 with their seventh studio album, The New Flesh, set for release on 20 February 2026 through Nuclear Blast Records. The announcement arrives with the title track, a fierce lead single that captures the band’s renewed sense of intent.

Formed in Reading in 2000, Sylosis have spent two decades forging a reputation built on disciplined musicianship and uncompromising heaviness. The forthcoming album represents the next phase for founding guitarist and vocalist Josh Middleton, whose long tenure has shaped the band’s distinct approach to modern metal.

Middleton, drummer Ali Richardson, guitarist Conor Marshall and bassist Ben Thomas recorded The New Flesh after two intense years on the road. The band describe the album as a consolidation of their line-up and a clear statement of purpose, noting that the new material was designed for maximum impact in the live environment.

Sylosis said the album carries an energy they had not captured on record before, and the title track shows the group advancing their sound with sharpened precision, controlled aggression and a focus on direct, pit-driven riffing.

Since their earliest EPs, Sylosis have been anchored by Middleton’s commitment to old-school Bay Area thrash influences, fused with progressive structures, melodic passages and precision-built technicality. Their debut album Conclusion Of An Age arrived in 2008 and positioned the group as a rising force in the UK metal scene.

Through records such as Edge Of The Earth in 2011 and Monolith in 2012, Sylosis expanded into broader touring across Europe, the US and Australia. Their ascent was briefly disrupted in 2013 following an RV accident, which led to a temporary withdrawal from touring, although the band soon resumed momentum across the UK and European festival circuit.

In 2014 Sylosis released Dormant Heart, followed by extensive touring that brought Ali Richardson into the line-up. A hiatus followed in 2016 when Middleton joined Architects after the death of guitarist Tom Searle, although Sylosis remained active in the

background.

Sylosis returned in 2020 with Cycle Of Suffering, followed by a series of singles and live streams shaped by the constraints of the pandemic era. Their sixth album, A Sign Of Things To Come, arrived in 2023, supported by further touring and a sequence of stand-alone tracks that demonstrated a refined approach to rhythm, melody and lyrical weight.

By 2024 the band were releasing new material regularly, shifting to a cycle that favoured creativity over extended downtime. That period also saw internal changes, including the departure of longtime guitarist Alex Bailey and the elevation of Ben Thomas to the role.

The New Flesh represents the most focused version of Sylosis to date. It is heavier than its predecessor, yet marked by heightened detail, more intricate groove development and a controlled use of melody that lifts each track without softening its impact.

From the acceleration of ‘Beneath The Surface’ to the final surge of ‘Seeds In The River’, the album shows Sylosis bringing discipline and brute force into structured cohesion. The result is a record built for audiences who engage with metal at its most forceful, direct and unfiltered.

With two decades behind them and a renewed creative framework ahead, Sylosis enter 2026 with a release that signals the next phase of their evolution.

The New Flesh Tracklisting

Beneath The Surface

Erased

All Glory, No Valour

Lacerations

Mirror Mirror

Spared From The Guillotine

Adorn My Throne

The New Flesh

Everywhere At Once

Circle Of Swords

Seeds In The River

