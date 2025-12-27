 Morrissey Reveals Tracklisting For New Album ‘You're Right, It's Time' Following Sire Records Signing - Noise11.com
Morrissey Reveals Tracklisting For New Album ‘You’re Right, It’s Time’ Following Sire Records Signing

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2025

News

Morrissey has shared the tracklisting for a new album on his official website, alongside the Sire Records logo, signalling a fresh chapter for the former Smiths frontman after years of record label limbo.

The announcement, which came on Christmas Day, revealed twelve new song titles for the album, tentatively titled You’re Right, It’s Time. Notably absent are any tracks from his long-delayed album Bonfire Of Teenagers, including the 2022 single Rebels Without Applause, suggesting this is an entirely separate project.

The tracklist for You’re Right, It’s Time is:
The Monsters Of Pig Alley
Headache
Make-Up Is A Lie
The Night Pop Dropped
You’re Right, It’s Time
Kerching Kerching
Zoom Zoom The Little Boy
Lester Bangs
Boulevard
Many Icebergs Ago
Amazona
Notre-Dame

Last year, Morrissey told Medium that he had completed a second album, which had been re-recorded in France in late 2023. “We scrapped half of the tracks and recorded six new ones, and so it is not the album from the beginning of 2023,” he explained. In an interview with Polish magazine Teraz Rock, he described the album as “breathtaking from start to finish” and suggested it would be released before Bonfire Of Teenagers.

The release comes after a period of significant instability with record labels. Morrissey’s 2014 album World Peace Is None Of Your Business marked the end of his deal with Capitol Music/Harvest Records less than a month after release. He later signed with BMG, releasing Low In High School, California Sun and I Am Not a Dog On A Chain, before being dropped in 2020, citing the label’s “new plans for diversity” as a reason.

In 2021, Morrissey briefly returned to Capitol for Bonfire Of Teenagers, an album he described as “the best of my life”, which featured contributions from Iggy Pop, Chad Smith and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Miley Cyrus, though Cyrus later requested her part be removed. Despite being finished, Bonfire Of Teenagers was repeatedly delayed due to disagreements with Capitol, with Morrissey eventually buying back the rights to both it and World Peace Is None Of Your Business in 2024.

Fans had hoped that Morrissey’s recent signing with Sire Records might finally see Bonfire Of Teenagers released. Instead, he has chosen to move forward with You’re Right, It’s Time, recorded in 2023 at La Fabrique Studios in France with producer Joe Chiccarelli. Morrissey described the album as the second body of work he had completed but could not previously release due to label issues.

Sire Records itself carries historical significance for Morrissey. Founded in 1966 by Seymour Stein and Richard Gottehrer, the label brought alternative and underground acts into the mainstream, launching the careers of artists including Talking Heads, Ramones, Madonna, Depeche Mode, The Cure and The Smiths. Now operating under Warner Music Group, Sire offers Morrissey both legacy credibility and global reach, a combination that may finally give his new music the platform it has long sought.

Morrissey’s career stretches back to 1982 when he co-founded The Smiths with guitarist Johnny Marr. Across five years, the band reshaped British pop with literate lyrics, emotional candour and a sound that rejected arena rock excess. Albums such as Meat Is Murder and The Queen Is Dead remain seminal works. After the band split in 1987, Morrissey launched a solo career with immediate impact. His debut Viva Hate topped UK charts, while songs like Suedehead and Everyday Is Like Sunday established him as a solo artist with a distinct voice.

Despite ongoing controversies and show cancellations in recent years – including gigs in Ottawa, Turkey and South America – Morrissey continues to maintain a devoted fanbase. His next steps with Sire Records, beginning with You’re Right, It’s Time, suggest a return to a more structured release cycle.

No official release date for the album has yet been announced, but Morrissey is expected to feature on A$AP Rocky’s long-delayed Don’t Be Dumb, scheduled for release on January 16.

