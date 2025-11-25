Uncle Lucius Capture Texas Soul On New Live Album ‘Live In ‘25' - Noise11.com

Austin’s roots-driven Americana rock outfit Uncle Lucius will release a new live album, Live In ‘25, on 21 November 2025. The project documents two sold-out performances at Texas landmark Gruene Hall, a setting that has shaped the band’s evolution for close to two decades. The shows yielded a collection that spans the group’s catalogue, includes four new songs, and salutes the long history of Texas songwriting.

Uncle Lucius formed in Austin during the mid-2000s when a wave of independent country and Americana artists were reshaping the Texas scene. Their early years included steady touring across the South and Midwest, which helped build an audience that connected with their combination of country, blues, and swamp rock. When the band released Keep The Wolves Away in 2012, the single became a slow-burn breakthrough. Its placement on Yellowstone years later introduced Uncle Lucius to a global fanbase, which set the stage for their return after a farewell in 2018 and reunion in 2023.

Live In ‘25 captures that renewed connection. Kevin Galloway’s rugged vocals are framed by Joshua Dane Greco and Drew Scherger, whose interplay delivers the deep-groove dynamics that have become central to the band’s character. Uncle Lucius describe the project as a moment of reflection on the band’s life, their return to the stage, and the legacy of Texas music. Gruene Hall, which has stood since 1878, remains a pivotal venue for many Texan artists, and its ambience is felt across the recording.

The set list showcases the depth of their catalogue, with the platinum-certified Keep The Wolves Away delivered in front of a crowd that sings every line. The album also unveils four previously unrecorded songs, Let Me Get A Lengua Plate, Got Some Coming, Say There Sunshine, and Mississippi Dive Bartendress, each introduced before an audience hearing them for the first time. In addition, the band include a resolute cover of Bobby Charles’ Save Me Jesus, a nod to the Louisiana songwriter whose influence runs through Southern roots music.

The partnership between Uncle Lucius and independent music and finance company Duetti broadens their reach at a time when the band are reconnecting with long-time supporters. The collaboration enhances the visibility of the new live project while maintaining the group’s independent identity. The band say the album is a celebration of live performance, a tribute to the faithful audience that sustained them, and a reaffirmation that the stage remains their central creative space.

Live In ‘25 Tracklisting

Pocket Full Of Misery (Live at Gruene Hall)

Trace My Soul (Live at Gruene Hall)

Ouroboros (Live at Gruene Hall)

Say There Sunshine (Live at Gruene Hall)

Keep Singing Along (Live at Gruene Hall)

Holy Roller (Live at Gruene Hall)

All The Angelenos (Live at Gruene Hall)

Let Me Get A Lengua Plate (Live at Gruene Hall)

Somewhere Else (Live at Gruene Hall)

Keep The Wolves Away (Live at Gruene Hall)

End Of 118 (Live at Gruene Hall)

Rosalia (Live at Gruene Hall)

Got Some Coming (Live at Gruene Hall)

Ain’t It The Same (Live at Gruene Hall)

Mississippi Dive Bartendress (Live at Gruene Hall)

…(Mind) Slave (Live at Gruene Hall)

Civilized Anxiety (Live at Gruene Hall)

Save Me Jesus (Live at Gruene Hall)

Tour Dates

18 December 2025, Plano TX

19 December 2025, Tyler TX

6-7 January 2025, Steamboat Springs CO, The MusicFest

29-31 January 2025, Key West FL, Mile O Fest

6 November 2026, Tulsa OK

8 November 2026, Buda TX

29 November 2026, Oklahoma City OK

