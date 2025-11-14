 AVTT/PTTN: The Avett Brothers And Mike Patton Release Their Unlikely Musical Union A Collaboration Born From Admiration - Noise11.com
Mike Patton and The Avett Brothers announce new collaborative project AVTT/PTTN.

Avett Brothers and Mike Patton photo by Crackerfarm

AVTT/PTTN: The Avett Brothers And Mike Patton Release Their Unlikely Musical Union A Collaboration Born From Admiration

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2025

in News

A new chapter in alternative folk and experimental rock has arrived, with Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers joining forces with Mike Patton, the ever-restless voice behind Faith No More and Mr. Bungle. Their project, simply titled AVTT/PTTN, brings together two distinct musical worlds, united by curiosity, kinship, and decades of mutual respect. Released through Thirty Tigers, Ramseur Records, and Ipecac Recordings, the album captures the creative spark that shaped this unlikely trio.

The partnership began with a shared fascination. Scott and Seth grew up studying Patton’s vocal acrobatics, drawn to his unpredictable style as they developed their own identity in North Carolina’s vibrant folk and Americana scenes. Patton, known for pushing the limits of genre, embraced their earnest storytelling and melodic language, creating the groundwork for a collaboration that feels both fresh and strangely familiar.

The album took shape through an intentionally secretive process. Songs began as sketches from Scott, were twisted and moulded by Patton, then refined once more with Seth’s touch. This ongoing reshaping created a collection that sits between Appalachian tradition and surrealist rock, making room for the trio to explore new possibilities without pressure.

Produced by Patton, Scott, and Grammy-winning engineer Dana Nielsen, the record embraces a handmade quality, guided by instinct rather than expectation. Scott describes Patton as part of the brothers’ musical DNA, a reference point they carried from their youth into adulthood. Patton leans into the humour of his outsider role, framing himself as a long-lost relative being welcomed into the fold after years in hiding.

The album opens with Dark Night Of My Soul, a gentle, harmony-rich introduction that showcases their blended voices. From there, the record moves through fuzzed-out rock, folk reinterpretations, and atmospheric reflections. The Ox Driver’s Song brings a gritty stomp to a traditional classic, while Heaven’s Breath dives into heavier textures. Lead single Eternal Love offers a softer moment, celebrating the power and burden of connection.

Each track reveals the trio’s willingness to take risks. It is a meeting of two creative histories, one rooted in Americana storytelling, the other sculpted by experimental noise, avant-garde pop, and hard-edged rock. The result is a sound that feels unbound by expectations yet deeply connected to the identities of its creators.

Tracklist: AVTT/PTTN
Dark Night Of My Soul
To Be Known
Heaven’s Breath
Too Awesome
Disappearing
Eternal Love
The Ox Driver’s Song
The Things I Do
Received

Emerging from Concord, North Carolina in the early 2000s, The Avett Brothers have evolved from small-town favourites to major players in modern folk. Their 2009 major label debut I And Love And You brought them international recognition, followed by a run of acclaimed releases including The Carpenter and Magpie And The Dandelion, both landing in the US Top 5.

Their 2016 album True Sadness earned multiple Grammy nominations and inspired the documentary May It Last, a thoughtful portrait of their writing process. Their influence extended onto the stage with the Broadway musical Swept Away, further cementing their legacy as storytellers who bridge genres and generations.

Patton’s career is defined by refusal to stay still. From his breakthrough with Faith No More on The Real Thing and Angel Dust, to the surreal experiments of Mr. Bungle, Fantômas and Tomahawk, he has spent decades bending and breaking musical boundaries. His classical project Mondo Cane, his film scores, and his voice work for film and video games highlight the breadth of his abilities.

Founding Ipecac Recordings allowed him even greater freedom, building a home for projects that thrive outside the mainstream. AVTT/PTTN stands as another unexpected chapter, proving that Patton remains committed to exploration, even after redefining multiple genres across several decades.

AVTT/PTTN represents more than a collaboration, it is a shared artistic experiment built on trust. For The Avett Brothers, working with Patton honours the inspiration that shaped their early years. For Patton, it is an invitation into a world built on emotion, harmony, and craft. Together, they have created a project that bridges backgrounds and generations, echoing the belief that genuine creativity thrives when ambition takes a back seat.

AVTT/PTTN is out now.

