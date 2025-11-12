Clews Celebrate Debut Long Player, What's Not To Love?, With Heartfelt, Hard-Won Pop - Noise11.com

Sydney indie duo Clews have arrived at a new chapter. Sisters Lily and Grace Richardson release their debut album, What’s Not To Love?, today November 12, a record born from years of upheaval, long-distance collaboration and a stubborn faith in love as a form of resistance.

The Richardson sisters have long been admired for telepathic vocal harmonies and a knack for cinematic songwriting, and What’s Not To Love? crystallises those strengths into a cohesive statement. Written across cities, with verses traded over voice notes and song files, the album is at once raw and carefully considered, a portrait of two women confronting adulthood and the messy, necessary work of caring for one another and their community.

“We’re releasing music about love at a time when the worst of humanity gets streamed daily into people’s palms,” Grace says. “We feel that disconnect in ourselves, in our career, in the world around us. But What’s Not To Love? is sincere, not sarcastic. We were raised to double-down on love, so this album is a testament to the kind of community we are committed to creating.”

Lily adds that working with producer Ben Stewart, known for his work with Slowly Slowly, forced the band to marry collaboration with distance. “It makes the album feel instinctive and raw, a snapshot of Clews right now: two women thinking honestly about love and connection in what can be cruel times, without smoothing off the edges.”

Clews first caught national ears with 2018 single Museum, which earned full rotation on triple j and set the tone for their blend of indie-pop melody and intimate storytelling. Two EPs, Loveluck Omens in 2021 and Love Prank in 2024, were followed by national and international tours supporting the likes of DMA’S, Tash Sultana, Holy Holy, Ocean Alley and Albert Hammond Jr. Festival appearances at BIGSOUND, Dark Mofo and Fairgrounds, plus sold-out headline shows in Australia and the UK, cemented their reputation as a live act whose harmonies lift the room.

Now independent and self-managed, Clews have channelled that touring and recording experience into a debut that balances defiance with tenderness. Tracks range from the wistful to the urgent, capturing romantic, familial and self-directed love in equal measure. The record’s performances display the sisters’ hallmark vocal interplay, while arrangements nod to influences they’ve previously cited-Oasis, Crowded House, The Beatles, The Strokes and Jeff Buckley-without leaning on imitation.

Clews’ move to full independence is important to the album’s spirit. Freed from outside pressures, they’ve produced something that feels authentically theirs: a set of songs that acknowledge heartbreak and disbelief, while repeatedly choosing connection.

Tour Dates

Friday 19th December, Paddington Uniting Church, Gadigal/Sydney

Friday 13th February, Milton Theatre, Yuin Country/Milton NSW

Friday 27th February 2026, The Evelyn Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne

TRACKLISTING

The End (Of Us)

You’re So Mine

Don’t You Think About Me?

If I Was The Sun

I’m Gonna Love You

I Feel Harder

Rush

Thinking Of You

When You’re Around

Good For Me

