 Clews Celebrate Debut Long Player, What's Not To Love?, With Heartfelt, Hard-Won Pop - Noise11.com
CLEWS Sisters Lily And Grace Richardson, Photo By Maya Luana

CLEWS album cover by Maya Luana

Clews Celebrate Debut Long Player, What’s Not To Love?, With Heartfelt, Hard-Won Pop

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2025

in News

Sydney indie duo Clews have arrived at a new chapter. Sisters Lily and Grace Richardson release their debut album, What’s Not To Love?, today November 12, a record born from years of upheaval, long-distance collaboration and a stubborn faith in love as a form of resistance.

The Richardson sisters have long been admired for telepathic vocal harmonies and a knack for cinematic songwriting, and What’s Not To Love? crystallises those strengths into a cohesive statement. Written across cities, with verses traded over voice notes and song files, the album is at once raw and carefully considered, a portrait of two women confronting adulthood and the messy, necessary work of caring for one another and their community.

“We’re releasing music about love at a time when the worst of humanity gets streamed daily into people’s palms,” Grace says. “We feel that disconnect in ourselves, in our career, in the world around us. But What’s Not To Love? is sincere, not sarcastic. We were raised to double-down on love, so this album is a testament to the kind of community we are committed to creating.”

Lily adds that working with producer Ben Stewart, known for his work with Slowly Slowly, forced the band to marry collaboration with distance. “It makes the album feel instinctive and raw, a snapshot of Clews right now: two women thinking honestly about love and connection in what can be cruel times, without smoothing off the edges.”

Clews first caught national ears with 2018 single Museum, which earned full rotation on triple j and set the tone for their blend of indie-pop melody and intimate storytelling. Two EPs, Loveluck Omens in 2021 and Love Prank in 2024, were followed by national and international tours supporting the likes of DMA’S, Tash Sultana, Holy Holy, Ocean Alley and Albert Hammond Jr. Festival appearances at BIGSOUND, Dark Mofo and Fairgrounds, plus sold-out headline shows in Australia and the UK, cemented their reputation as a live act whose harmonies lift the room.

Now independent and self-managed, Clews have channelled that touring and recording experience into a debut that balances defiance with tenderness. Tracks range from the wistful to the urgent, capturing romantic, familial and self-directed love in equal measure. The record’s performances display the sisters’ hallmark vocal interplay, while arrangements nod to influences they’ve previously cited-Oasis, Crowded House, The Beatles, The Strokes and Jeff Buckley-without leaning on imitation.

Clews’ move to full independence is important to the album’s spirit. Freed from outside pressures, they’ve produced something that feels authentically theirs: a set of songs that acknowledge heartbreak and disbelief, while repeatedly choosing connection.

Tour Dates
Friday 19th December, Paddington Uniting Church, Gadigal/Sydney
Friday 13th February, Milton Theatre, Yuin Country/Milton NSW
Friday 27th February 2026, The Evelyn Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne

TRACKLISTING
The End (Of Us)
You’re So Mine
Don’t You Think About Me?
If I Was The Sun
I’m Gonna Love You
I Feel Harder
Rush
Thinking Of You
When You’re Around
Good For Me

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Agnostic Front release new video Sunday Matinee from Echoes In Eternity
Agnostic Front Honour New York Hardcore Roots With ‘Sunday Matinee’ From New Album Echoes In Eternity

New York hardcore trailblazers Agnostic Front have unleashed Sunday Matinee, the latest video from their brand-new album Echoes In Eternity, out today via Reigning Phoenix Music. The track pays tribute to the iconic CBGB Sunday shows that helped shape the band's musical and cultural DNA, as well as the global hardcore movement that followed.

1 day ago
Sam Gellaitry releases debut album Anywhere Here Is Perfect
Sam Gellaitry Delivers Debut Album Anywhere Here Is Perfect, Shares New Video For On&On

Scottish producer, DJ, singer, and songwriter Sam Gellaitry has officially entered a defining new chapter with the release of his long-awaited debut album Anywhere Here Is Perfect via Major Recordings / Warner Records. Already celebrated as one of electronic music's most inventive voices, Gellaitry now steps forward as a full-form artist, pairing his kaleidoscopic sound design with vulnerable lyricism and cinematic electronic production.

5 days ago
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers announce Glory album and tour
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Claim Their Moment With Second Album Glory

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have stepped into a bold new chapter with the release of their second album Glory, out now via Community Music / Mom + Pop. The Canberra-born, now Canberra and Melbourne-based punk-indie quartet have carved out an unmistakable presence in Australian music across the past few years, and Glory arrives as their most self-assured, emotionally charged and musically adventurous work to date.

5 days ago
The Damned at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne 22 March 2024 photo by Mary Boukouvalis
The Damned To Honour Founding Guitarist Brian James With New Covers Album ‘Not Like Everybody Else’

The Damned will pay tribute to their late founding guitarist Brian James with a powerful new covers album, Not Like Everybody Else, due for release on 23 January 2026 through earMUSIC. The record arrives as the punk icons mark their 50th anniversary, with founding drummer Rat Scabies reuniting with Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, and Paul Gray for their first studio recording together in four decades.

October 31, 2025
Conclave by Delaney Bailey album artwork
Delaney Bailey To Release New Album ‘Concave’ In January 2026

Chicago singer-songwriter Delaney Bailey will release her sophomore album Concave on 21 January 2026 through AWAL, previewed by her atmospheric new single Far Away.

October 23, 2025
St. Paul & The Broken Bones release their self-titled sixth studio album recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones Return To Their Roots With Self-Titled Sixth Album

St. Paul & The Broken Bones have arrived at a new chapter in their journey, releasing their self-titled sixth studio album St. Paul & The Broken Bones today through their own label Oasis Pizza Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers. The Alabama eight-piece have built a decade-long career as one of the most dynamic modern soul collectives in the United States, and this release marks both a homecoming and a rebirth.

October 10, 2025
Teenager (Nick Littlemore and Ladyhawke) reunite after 20 years for new album Fourteen featuring the electro single Getting Tough.
Teenager Reunite After Two Decades for New Album ‘Fourteen’ and Single ‘Getting Tough’

Nearly twenty years after their cult debut Thirteen became an underground classic of the indie-dance era, Teenager, the long-running collaboration between Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Empire of the Sun and New Zealand's Pip Brown, better known as Ladyhawke, return with their long-awaited second album Fourteen. The release arrives alongside the pulsing electro-acid groove of lead track Getting Tough.

October 8, 2025