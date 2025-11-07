 Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Claim Their Moment With Second Album Glory - Noise11.com
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers announce Glory album and tour

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers photo by Briana da Silva

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Claim Their Moment With Second Album Glory

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2025

in News

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have stepped into a bold new chapter with the release of their second album Glory, out now via Community Music / Mom + Pop. The Canberra-born, now Canberra and Melbourne-based punk-indie quartet have carved out an unmistakable presence in Australian music across the past few years, and Glory arrives as their most self-assured, emotionally charged and musically adventurous work to date.

The album lands as the band celebrate a weekend of release events, including an in-store performance and signing in Melbourne, a thrift-pop-up performance in Sydney with proceeds to Vinnies, and a hometown celebration in Canberra featuring both a listening party and their own headline show. It also arrives ahead of a massive 2026 live run, including Laneway Festival appearances and their biggest national headline tour yet in May.

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have moved quickly since first crashing into national consciousness with their 2022 EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band, featuring crowd favourite Girl Sports, which landed at #55 in the triple j Hottest 100. Their debut album I Love You in 2023 debuted at #6 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and the deluxe edition I Love You Too followed in 2024 with collaborations including Softcult and The Linda Lindas. Along the way, the band have collected ARIA, AIR and APRA recognition, landed in multiple Hottest 100 countdowns, and earned opening slots for Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam, testament to a reputation for raw, purposeful energy on stage and in the studio.

Where I Love You captured the vulnerable chaos of growing up in public, Glory is the sound of a group who have lived it, learned from it, and now deliver with clarity, confidence and a fierce sense of identity. Recorded over five weeks on Darkinjung Country on the NSW Central Coast with three-time Grammy Award-winning producer Catherine Marks, the album sees Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers strip themselves back creatively, pursuing authenticity above all else.

“Glory is completely us,” the band say, and it shows. From explosive rock moments to bruised introspection, the band dig deeper into themes of anxiety, empowerment, disillusionment and connection. Across the record they surge forward, sounding both raucous and refined without losing the DIY heart that first sparked their rise.

Focus track Wonderful closes the album, a cathartic release born out of frustration and anxiety. It examines the moment between fear and action, where doubt threatens to stall progress, and celebrates pushing through anyway. It arrives with a new video and follows earlier singles Mother, Unscarred, Balcony and Bait, which collectively preview the mix of grit, melody and emotional weight that shapes the record.

The album also bears the polish of a world-class technical team. Mixed by three-time Grammy winner Oli Jacobs and mastered by Ruairi O’Flaherty, Glory presents Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers at their most expansive, without sacrificing the urgency that first turned heads in the Canberra music community.

Since their early days playing tiny venues around the ACT, the band have been outspoken advocates for young women, non-binary artists and emerging voices in music. They continue this commitment while pushing their sound forward, all while championing feminist ideals, championing climate action and contributing to ongoing conversations about equity in the industry. It is this combination of cultural presence and musical development that makes Glory feel like a defining moment rather than simply a follow-up.

Glory Tracklist
Watching Me Leave
Balcony
Turn Around
Talking
Daylight
Mine
Mother
Bait
Unscarred
Wonderful

Glory Release Events
Fri 7 Nov, Soundmerch, Naarm/Melbourne, 6pm
Sat 8 Nov, Vine St Performance Space, Gadigal/Sydney, 2pm
Sun 9 Nov, Church Public Service, Ngunnawal/Canberra, 2pm
Sun 9 Nov, Fun Time Pony, Ngunnawal/Canberra

Glory Tour Dates
Fri 1 May, The Gov, Tarndanya/Adelaide (Lic/AA)
Sat 2 May, Magnet House, Whadjuk Noongar/Perth (18+)
Thur 7 May, Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane (Lic/AA)
Fri 8 May, Forum, Naarm/Melbourne (18+)
Sat 9 May, Roundhouse, Gadigal/Sydney (Lic/AA)
Thur 21 May, The Loons, Ōtautahi/Christchurch (Lic/AA)
Fri 22 May, The Tuning Fork, Tāmaki Makaura/Auckland (Lic/AA)
Sat 23 May, San Fran, Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington (Lic/AA)

Laneway Festival 2026
Sat 7 Feb, Yugambeh Jagun/Gold Coast
Sun 8 Feb, Gadigal/Sydney SOLD OUT
Fri 13 Feb, Naarm/Melbourne SOLD OUT
Sat 14 Feb, Tarndanya/Adelaide
Sun 15 Feb, Whadjuk Noongar/Perth

