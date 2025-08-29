The Beaches Share New Single ‘Can I Call You In The Morning?’ As New Album No Hard Feelings Arrives - Noise11.com

Canadian alt-rock powerhouse The Beaches have released their new single Can I Call You In The Morning?, coinciding with the arrival of their highly anticipated third studio album No Hard Feelings, out now via AWAL.

The chaotically catchy punk-rock anthem is not just the opener of the record but also the statement piece for The Beaches’ new era. With its nervy guitars and sharp-edged chorus, the track bursts with the kind of restless energy that has become a hallmark of the Toronto four-piece. Lead singer Jordan Miller chants in a whip-smart chorus: “I liked your old band, but not the new songs, should we just break up then? Nevermind I don’t mean that, I’m sorry, can I call you in the morning?” — capturing the raw volatility of relationships with a tongue-in-cheek wink.

Jordan explains the song was born from a deeply personal moment. “‘Can I Call You In The Morning?’ was inspired by an experience Kylie had at the end of her previous relationship. After a couple of late nights, she would call her ex and would spew all of her frustrations regarding their relationship, and then would be immediately apologetic and take it all back. It goes out to all of the chaotic girlies out there.”

It’s a perfect microcosm of what The Beaches do best — take messy real-life emotions, filter them through sharp songwriting, and land on something both deeply personal and instantly anthemic.

Spanning 11 tracks, No Hard Feelings is The Beaches at their most confident, collaborative, and cohesive. From the melancholy indie-pop shimmer of Lesbian of the Year to the swaggering hooks of Last Girls At The Party, the record proves the band are carving out their space as one of today’s most vital alternative rock groups.

The new record also follows a wave of high-profile singles. Last year’s Jocelyn dealt with imposter syndrome and insecurity, while Touch Myself was a cathartic breakup scream designed for car stereos at full volume. Did I Say Too Much traced the awkward chaos of situationships. More recently, the band covered Lindsay Lohan’s cult-classic Ultimate for Disney’s Freakier Friday — a move that underlined their reputation as heirs to the tradition of unapologetic all-female rock bands.

Formed in Toronto, The Beaches are made up of sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller alongside Eliza Enman-McDaniel and Leandra Earl. Their name comes from their hometown neighbourhood, Toronto’s The Beaches, and since their inception, they’ve steadily grown from indie darlings into international festival mainstays.

The band signed to Universal Music Canada in their early years, releasing debut EP Heights in 2014 before dropping their full-length debut Late Show in 2017, produced by Emily Haines and James Shaw of Metric. The record included breakout tracks such as Money and T-Shirt, both of which showcased the band’s knack for fusing gritty rock guitars with pop hooks.

Their 2021 EP Future Lovers saw The Beaches evolve further, refining their sound with a slicker, more anthemic quality. It was re-packaged the following year with their earlier EP as Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album), cementing their cult following.

Discography – The Beaches

Studio Albums

Late Show (2017)

Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album) (2022 – compilation of Future Lovers + The Professional EP)

Blame My Ex (2023)

No Hard Feelings (2025)

EPs

Heights (2014)

The Professional (2019)

Future Lovers (2021)

Notable Singles

T-Shirt

Money

Blame Brett

Jocelyn

Touch Myself

Did I Say Too Much

Can I Call You In The Morning?

No Hard Feelings Tracklist

Can I Call You in the Morning?

Did I Say Too Much

Sorry For Your Loss

Touch Myself

Fine, Let’s Get Married

Takes One To Know One

I Wore You Better

Dirty Laundry

Lesbian Of The Year

Jocelyn

Australian Tour with G Flip

The Beaches will bring No Hard Feelings to Australian audiences when they join G Flip on tour in early 2025.

Dates include Brisbane’s Riverstage (Feb 27),

Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion (Mar 3),

Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena (Mar 7–8),

Adelaide’s AEC Arena (Mar 12),

and Perth’s Freo Social (Mar 15).

