The Beatles Premiere A Brand New Video For Taxman - Noise11.com

The Beatles have an all-new video for ‘Taxman’ from the upcoming ‘Revolver’ box set.

The track uses the new mix by Giles Martin. The video was directed by Danny Sangra.

‘Revolver’ was The Beatles album after ‘Rubber Soul’ and before Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’. It was also the first album after The Beatles stopped touring and concentrated solo on studio recordings.

The deluxe edition box set will be released on 28 October 2022.

