The Beatles 'Revolver' Could Have A UK No 1 This Week - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on November 1, 2022

After a record-breaking arrival last week which saw her claim an Official Chart Double, Taylor Swift has found herself up against none other than The Beatles in the race to keep Midnights at Number 1.

As Midnights lead track Anti-Hero leads the Official Singles Chart charge, could Taylor make it another week at the top of both the Albums and Singles charts? She has some tough competition, from one record-breaking Official Charts act to another!

At Number 2, this week’s highest possible re-entry could come courtesy of The Beatles, with a special new Deluxe re-issue of Revolver. The seventh studio album from the Fab Four is notable for its innovative and avant-garde production style, which is considered a turning point in the Beatles’ career. Revolver originally debuted at Number 1 upon its 1966 release.

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe team up once again for Together In Vegas (3), which could become their fourth consecutive Top 3 album as a duo. They’re followed by acclaimed British DJ Fred again.. who, after producing hits for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Stormzy, is close to netting his first UK Top 10 album with Actual Life 3 (4), and British rock band Massive Weapons with Triggered (5).

Further new entries inside the Top 10 look set to include Foo Fighters’ new greatest hits collection The Essential (6), Tom Odell’s fifth album Best Day Of My Life (7), Paul Weller’s ambitious triple-album Will Of The People (8) and Blue’s Heart & Soul (10), which could become the boyband’s first UK Top 10 album since 2004.

Just outside the Top 10, rising British pop star Dylan could make a massive debut with her first major-label mixtape The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn (11), following a string of viral singles. Hereford rockers The Hunna also issue their self-titled fourth record, aiming for their first Top 40 entry in four years (13).

Further down, Canadian-American rock band Palaye Royale head towards their first Official Charts entry with Fever Dream (24), the vinyl release of Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 could see it return to the Top 40 (29), and Garbage celebrate their longevity with greatest hits record Anthology (31).
And finally, spooky season may be coming to an end today, but The Damned team up with Hammer Horror for live album A Night Of A Thousand Vampires at Number 35 midweek.

