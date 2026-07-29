The Beatles Rubber Soul Special Edition Officially Confirmed For October Release - Noise11 Music News %

The Beatles confirm the expanded Special Edition of Rubber Soul, newly mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell from the original four-track master tapes, with previously unreleased session recordings, demos and the 1965 double A-side single.

by Paul Cashmere

The official release details for The Beatles’ Rubber Soul Special Edition have been confirmed, with the expanded collection set for release on 2 October. Newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell and sourced directly from the original four-track master tapes, the set presents the landmark 1965 album in a new stereo mix, the original mono mix, the Capitol US album version and Dolby Atmos mixes, alongside previously unreleased session recordings, home demos and the contemporary double A-side single Day Tripper / We Can Work It Out.

A previously unreleased recording of Michelle (Take 1) is available to stream now. Paul McCartney has recalled the song’s origins: “One of John’s tutors would have parties and at one of these, sitting over in the corner, there was the troubadour in a black sweater with his guitar doing Jacques Brel songs. So I used to pretend to be French, and I had this song that turned out later to be ‘Michelle’.”

First released on 3 December 1965, Rubber Soul marked a pivotal moment in The Beatles’ evolution. Recorded over four weeks in October and November 1965, following the band’s concert at Shea Stadium in New York, the album captured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr pushing beyond pop conventions. Classics such as Drive My Car, Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown), Nowhere Man, Michelle, Girl and In My Life featured new instruments, sounds and recording techniques. The album is widely regarded as having pioneered the long-form pop album as an art form.

All new formats feature the album’s new stereo mix. Cutting-edge de-mixing technology developed by the sound team led by Emile de la Rey at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd has been applied while remaining faithful to the original recordings. The Super Deluxe collections open the studio doors further, presenting 24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos. These include early versions of Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out, plus Little Girl, a previously unheard John Lennon song outline.

The 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe editions are accompanied by an 88-page hardbound book featuring a brand new written introduction by Paul McCartney and a foreword compiled from John Lennon’s own words. Rare photographs, in-depth album background and track notes complete the package. Rubber Soul will also be available in standard 1CD and 1LP editions, 2CD and 2LP Special Editions, Blu-ray, limited-edition orange vinyl and D2C exclusive Zoetrope vinyl editions.

The Beatles remain one of the most successful and influential acts in history. More than five decades after their split, their music continues to resonate across generations. Beyond record sales they reshaped fashion, youth culture, songwriting and album production, and redefined popular music with albums including Rubber Soul and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Their legacy continues to draw visitors to landmarks such as Abbey Road Studios. An announcement earlier this month confirmed that 3 Savile Row, the site of their rooftop concert, will become the first official fan experience, opening in 2027. A four-film Beatles cinematic event directed by Sam Mendes is scheduled for release in April 2028 through Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions, starring Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

More than six decades after its original release, Rubber Soul remains a defining moment in The Beatles’ story, bridging the intensity of Beatlemania and the experimentation that followed on Revolver and beyond.

CD Box Tracklisting

CD Rubber Soul (New Stereo Mix)

Drive My Car

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

You Won’t See Me

Nowhere Man

Think For Yourself

The Word

Michelle

What Goes On

Girl

I’m Looking Through You

In My Life

Wait

If I Needed Someone

Run For Your Life

CD Sessions, Demos and The Single

Wait (Take 3 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Run For Your Life (Takes 1-5 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (First Version – Take 1)

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second Version – Take 2)

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Third Version – Take 3)

Drive My Car (Takes 1 and 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape)

Day Tripper (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Day Tripper (Takes 2 and 3 – Instrumental Backing Track)

If I Needed Someone (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

In My Life (Take 1)

In My Life (Extract With Unused Organ Solo)

We Can Work It Out (Paul’s Demo)

We Can Work It Out (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Nowhere Man (First Version – Take 2)

Nowhere Man (Second Version – Take 5 – Instrumental Backing Track)

I’m Looking Through You (First Version – Take 1)

I’m Looking Through You (Second Version – Take 2)

I’m Looking Through You (Second Version – Take 3)

Michelle (Guitar Rehearsal)

Michelle (Take 1)

What Goes On (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

The Word (Takes 1 and 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Girl (Take 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Beatle Talk (Think For Yourself Vocal Overdubs)

Little Girl (John’s Demo)

Day Tripper (2023 Mix)

We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix)

CD Rubber Soul (Mono)

Drive My Car

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

You Won’t See Me

Nowhere Man

Think For Yourself

The Word

Michelle

What Goes On

Girl

I’m Looking Through You

In My Life

Wait

If I Needed Someone

Run For Your Life

CD US Album

I’ve Just Seen A Face

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

You Won’t See Me

Think For Yourself

The Word

Michelle

It’s Only Love

Girl

I’m Looking Through You

In My Life

Wait

Run For Your Life

Vinyl Box Tracklisting

LP Rubber Soul (New Stereo Mix) – Half-Speed Mastered

A1. Drive My Car

A2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

A3. You Won’t See Me

A4. Nowhere Man

A5. Think For Yourself

A6. The Word

A7. Michelle

B1. What Goes On

B2. Girl

B3. I’m Looking Through You

B4. In My Life

B5. Wait

B6. If I Needed Someone

B7. Run For Your Life

LP Sessions, Demos and The Single – Half-Speed Mastered

A1. Wait (Take 3 – Instrumental Backing Track)

A2. Run For Your Life (Takes 1-5 – Instrumental Backing Track)

A3. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (First Version – Take 1)

A4. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second Version – Take 2)

A5. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Third Version – Take 3)

A6. Drive My Car (Takes 1 and 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

A7. Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape)

B1. Day Tripper (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

B2. Day Tripper (Takes 2 and 3 – Instrumental Backing Track)

B3. If I Needed Someone (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

B4. In My Life (Take 1)

B5. In My Life (Extract With Unused Organ Solo)

B6. We Can Work It Out (Paul’s Demo)

B7. We Can Work It Out (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

LP Sessions, Demos and The Single – Half-Speed Mastered

A1. Nowhere Man (First Version – Take 2)

A2. Nowhere Man (Second Version – Take 5 – Instrumental Backing Track)

A3. I’m Looking Through You (First Version – Take 1)

A4. I’m Looking Through You (Second Version – Take 2)

A5. I’m Looking Through You (Second Version – Take 3)

A6. Michelle (Guitar Rehearsal)

A7. Michelle (Take 1)

B1. What Goes On (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

B2. The Word (Takes 1 and 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

B3. Girl (Take 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

B4. Beatle Talk (Think For Yourself Vocal Overdubs)

B5. Little Girl (John’s Demo)

LP Rubber Soul (Mono)

A1. Drive My Car

A2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

A3. You Won’t See Me

A4. Nowhere Man

A5. Think For Yourself

A6. The Word

A7. Michelle

B1. What Goes On

B2. Girl

B3. I’m Looking Through You

B4. In My Life

B5. Wait

B6. If I Needed Someone

B7. Run For Your Life

LP US Album

A1. I’ve Just Seen A Face

A2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

A3. You Won’t See Me

A4. Think For Yourself

A5. The Word

A6. Michelle

B1. It’s Only Love

B2. Girl

B3. I’m Looking Through You

B4. In My Life

B5. Wait

B6. Run For Your Life

7″

A1. Day Tripper

AA1. We Can Work It Out

Blu-Ray Tracklisting

Drive My Car – New Stereo Mix

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) – New Stereo Mix

You Won’t See Me – New Stereo Mix

Nowhere Man – New Stereo Mix

Think For Yourself – New Stereo Mix

The Word – New Stereo Mix

Michelle – New Stereo Mix

What Goes On – New Stereo Mix

Girl – New Stereo Mix

I’m Looking Through You – New Stereo Mix

In My Life – New Stereo Mix

Wait – New Stereo Mix

If I Needed Someone – New Stereo Mix

Run For Your Life – New Stereo Mix

Day Tripper – New Stereo Mix

We Can Work It Out – New Stereo Mix

Day Tripper – Exclusive Video

Day Tripper (Alternate Version) – Exclusive Video

We Can Work It Out – Exclusive Video

We Can Work It Out (Alternate Version) – Exclusive Video

Drive My Car – 2026 Atmos Mix

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) – 2026 Atmos Mix

You Won’t See Me – 2026 Atmos Mix

Nowhere Man – 2026 Atmos Mix

Think For Yourself – 2026 Atmos Mix

The Word – 2026 Atmos Mix

Michelle – 2026 Atmos Mix

What Goes On – 2026 Atmos Mix

Girl – 2026 Atmos Mix

I’m Looking Through You – 2026 Atmos Mix

In My Life – 2026 Atmos Mix

Wait – 2026 Atmos Mix

If I Needed Someone – 2026 Atmos Mix

Run For Your Life – 2026 Atmos Mix

Day Tripper – 2023 Atmos Mix

We Can Work It Out – 2023 Atmos Mix

Drive My Car – 2026 Stereo Mix

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) – 2026 Stereo Mix

You Won’t See Me – 2026 Stereo Mix

Nowhere Man – 2026 Stereo Mix

Think For Yourself – 2026 Stereo Mix

The Word – 2026 Stereo Mix

Michelle – 2026 Stereo Mix

What Goes On – 2026 Stereo Mix

Girl – 2026 Stereo Mix

I’m Looking Through You – 2026 Stereo Mix

In My Life – 2026 Stereo Mix

Wait – 2026 Stereo Mix

If I Needed Someone – 2026 Stereo Mix

Run For Your Life – 2026 Stereo Mix

Day Tripper – 2023 Stereo Mix

We Can Work It Out – 2023 Stereo Mix

Day Tripper (2023 Mix) – Video

Day Tripper (Alternate Version) – Video

We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix) – Video

We Can Work It Out (Alternate Version) – Video

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