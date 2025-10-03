The Bloody Beetroots Return With Explosive New EP ‘Forever Part One' - Noise11.com

Since first exploding out of Italy in 2005, The Bloody Beetroots has stood as one of the most innovative and disruptive forces in global electronic music. Combining electro, punk, rock and dance with pure adrenaline, the project led by Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo (real name Simone Cogo) reshaped the landscape of club culture and festival main stages across the world.

Now, The Bloody Beetroots has returned with the brand-new EP Forever Part One, a powerful collection that Rifo calls his “life’s work.”

The Bloody Beetroots became a household name in electronic circles after the breakout single Warp 1.9 with Steve Aoki in 2009. The track was a defining moment for electro-house, taking the genre into more aggressive, punk-inspired territory. Their debut album Romborama (2009) cemented Rifo’s reputation, followed by Hide (2013), which included the historic collaboration Out of Sight with Paul McCartney, and The Great Electronic Swindle (2017), which pushed further into rock territory with contributions from Jet and Perry Farrell.

On stage, Rifo-masked in his now-iconic black mask with white eyes-has built a reputation for delivering ferocious live performances that blur the lines between rock concert and rave. The Bloody Beetroots have shared festival bills with The Prodigy, Metallica and YE (Kanye West), and Rifo has collaborated with everyone from Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe to Italian punk pioneers.

With Forever Part One, Rifo offers what he describes as a deeply personal project-raw, uncompromising, and filled with moments that shaped his life.

“This project is my life,” says Rifo. “It has been for the past twenty years – and it will be for as long as I breathe. I called this new body of work FOREVER because I needed to pause and reconnect with where I began – and why I began. The reason’s always been the same: to express myself, without conditions, without compromise.”

The EP includes collaborations with a diverse mix of artists, from punk agitators Bob Vylan to UK grime-punk collective PENGSHUi, alongside drum & bass duo Pirapus and bass music innovator Grabbitz.

Leading the release is I’m Not Holy, a chaotic yet melodic anthem that Rifo calls a “love song hidden in the noise.” The track features Grabbitz and Pirapus and has been paired with a visually explosive video.

“In the middle of all the chaos, I’ve always hidden love songs inside my records-I’m Not Holy is one of them,” Rifo explains. “Grabbitz took it to another level with his topline and harmonies, and I hope you feel that the same way I did.”

Grabbitz adds, “It’s an honour to be able to work with an artist who helped lay the foundation of blending bass music and rock.”

Tracklist – Forever Part One

An Opening in Two Movements

This is Blood (feat. N8NOFACE & Teddy Killerz)

NUMB (feat. Tokky Horror)

I’m Not Holy (feat. Grabbitz & Pirapus)

Killing Punk (feat. Bob Vylan)

Free (feat. Jacknife)

Clever (feat. PENGSHUi)

Supernatural

Available now digitally, as a Digipak CD, and in a limited edition grey marble vinyl pressing, Forever Part One is both a thank you to long-time fans and a manifesto for Rifo’s artistic philosophy.

Over the past two decades, The Bloody Beetroots has consistently pushed boundaries in electronic music, blending it with punk, classical, and alternative rock. Rifo’s ability to merge live instrumentation with electronic intensity has influenced an entire generation of producers and artists, opening the door for crossover acts like Skrillex and Kill the Noise.

As Rifo puts it, “In a world that rewards conformity, I still believe the real rebellion is staying true to yourself. This is my past, my present, and what’s still to come. This is me. This is The Bloody Beetroots. FOREVER.”

