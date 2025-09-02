Cult Psychedelic Icons The Brian Jonestown Massacre to Return with Feather-Duster Live Spectacle for Australia in 2026 - Noise11.com

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are bringing their magick back Down Under in March 2026. Helmed by the singularly driven Anton Newcombe, The Brian Jonestown Massacre promise a show teeming with back-catalogue highlights, fan favourites and deep-cut obscurities from their expansive 20-album and counting oeuvre. Expect a richly immersive show combining decades-old cult jams with shimmering new material—including selections from 2023’s The Future Is Your Past, plus fan-seducing current singles “Makes Me Great” and “Out of Body.”

Fresh off electrifying sets across Europe and the US, including, notably, a highlight appearance at Glastonbury, the band continue to shape-shift live, gliding between drone-drenched psychedelia, shoegaze textures, and guitar-driven pulsations that propel Newcombe’s ever-relentless output forward.

A conspiracy forged in sonic rebellion, Newcombe leads longtime co-pillars Joel Gion (tambourine, maracas) and Ricky Maymi (guitar, bass, drums) in a fiercely self-directed enterprise—a band that seems to exist in deliberate defiance of fleeting trends.

Joining for select dates are Stockholm psych-revivalists Les Big Byrd, a discovery whose retro-charged 60s harmonies and kraut-shoegaze swirl has critics raving since touring Europe with BJM in 2025. A magical discovery for Aussie ears soon to come.

Through their own imprint, A Records, the band have released the bulk of their output, ensuring their artistic vision remains uncompromised—and with new music already on the horizon, the creative chapter is far from closing.

Ticketing details:

Presale kicks off Wednesday, 3 September (11 am AEST)

General public onsale follows Thursday, 4 September (11 am AEST)

Full tour itinerary:

Tue 17 Mar – Auckland, Powerstation

Thu 19 Mar – Sydney, Enmore

Fri 20 Mar – Newcastle, King St

Sat 21 Mar – Brisbane, Tivoli

Sun 22 Mar – Adelaide, The Gov

Thu 26 Mar – Hobart, Odeon

Fri 27 Mar – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Sun 29 Mar – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Tue 31 Mar – Perth, Magnet House

Stay updated at www.bjmtour.live.

Founded in San Francisco in 1990 by the mercurial Anton Newcombe, The Brian Jonestown Massacre emerged as a neo-psychedelic juggernaut defined as much by its music as its mythos.

With twenty studio albums, fourteen EPs, five live LPs, six compilations and 24 singles to their name, the band’s output is both prolific and defiantly independent. Their name—an audacious mash-up of Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones and the Jonestown tragedy—foreshadowed the myth-dripping aura that would follow them.

Early albums like Methodrone (1995)—a shoegaze-drenched debut—and Spacegirl and Other Favorites (1995), rounded out by vital mid-90s releases Take It from the Man! and Their Satanic Majesties’ Second Request, saw them exploring garage psych and sitar-spun psychedelia.

In late 1996, they released the woozy, folk-inflected Thank God for Mental Illness—a lo-fi, home-recorded sideswipe at expectations, all produced on a shoestring budget.

Following years delivered boundary-pushing records like 2001’s Bravery, Repetition and Noise and 2023’s celebrated The Future Is Your Past—their 20th album, released via A Records to broadly favourable reviews.

Newcombe, the creative nexus, wrote most of the music, often overseeing production and mixing himself. The band gained further notoriety via the 2004 documentary Dig!, which spotlighted their chaotic chemistry alongside The Dandy Warhols.