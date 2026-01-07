The Chainsmokers, Ludacris, DJ Irie And Xandra To Headline SI The Party In San Francisco - Noise11.com

Big Game Weekend has long evolved beyond the stadium, and in 2026 one of its most anticipated music driven events returns with a line-up designed to dominate the conversation. SI The Party Presented by DraftKings is back, transforming San Francisco’s historic Cow Palace into a high-profile convergence point for music, sport and popular culture, with headline performances from The Chainsmokers, Ludacris, DJ Irie and Xandra.

Scheduled for Saturday, February 7, 2026, SI The Party has earned a reputation as one of the weekend’s defining celebrations, attracting elite athletes, league executives, entertainment figures and fans seeking a premium experience that sits alongside the game itself. Produced by Authentic Live and Medium Rare, the event continues Sports Illustrated’s long tradition of operating at the intersection of sport, entertainment and nightlife.

The 2026 edition places the focus squarely on a genre-spanning music program. Leading the night are The Chainsmokers, the Grammy Award-winning duo who emerged from New York’s electronic underground in the early 2010s before reshaping mainstream pop.

Comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, The Chainsmokers crossed over globally with “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” tracks that helped redefine the sound of commercial electronic music by blending EDM, pop songwriting and confessional lyrics. Their rise was cemented by albums such as Memories…Do Not Open and World War Joy, which produced multiple international hits and established the duo as festival headliners capable of commanding stadium-scale crowds. At SI The Party, their set is expected to deliver the high-energy production and crowd connection that has become their hallmark.

Joining them is Ludacris, one of hip-hop’s most enduring and versatile figures. Breaking through at the turn of the millennium with Back For The First Time, the Atlanta rapper quickly became a central voice in Southern hip-hop. Across albums including Word Of Mouf and Chicken-N-Beer, Ludacris combined sharp lyricism with crossover appeal, producing a run of chart-topping singles that made him a fixture on radio and television.

Beyond music, his acting career has expanded his cultural footprint, particularly through the Fast & Furious franchise. His appearance at SI The Party brings a legacy act whose catalogue spans more than two decades of mainstream hip-hop success.

The night’s momentum will be shaped further by DJ Irie, one of the most recognisable DJs in American sport. Based in Miami and known as the official DJ of the Miami Heat, DJ Irie has built a career on open-format sets that fluidly move between hip-hop, electronic and global club sounds. His presence reflects the party’s emphasis on atmosphere and pacing, ensuring the Cow Palace remains in constant motion throughout the night.

Rounding out the core line-up is Xandra, a rising DJ and producer whose profile has grown through bold, high-energy performances and a refusal to be boxed into a single genre. Representing the next generation of dance music performers, Xandra’s inclusion underscores the event’s commitment to balancing established names with emerging talent capable of pushing the sound forward.

While music sits at the centre of the experience, SI The Party is designed as an immersive environment. Sponsors including Anheuser Busch, Verizon, CELSIUS and others will host branded activations throughout the venue, while VIP guests will have access to the Lexus LX VIP Lounge. The Cow Palace itself, a venue with deep roots in Bay Area cultural history, provides a scale and character befitting an event of this profile.

Since its inception, SI The Party has mirrored the visual world of Sports Illustrated, bringing to life the sense of access and glamour traditionally associated with the magazine’s most iconic moments. Past editions have drawn an international mix of sports powerbrokers and entertainment figures, reinforcing its status as a must-attend fixture on the Big Game calendar.

Tickets for SI The Party Presented by DraftKings go on sale on Thursday, January 8, with premium all-inclusive options, VIP access and table packages available. As Big Game Weekend 2026 approaches, the combination of The Chainsmokers, Ludacris, DJ Irie and Xandra positions SI The Party as one of the most significant music events surrounding the game, a night where sound, spectacle and celebrity converge under one roof.

Concert Date And Ticketing Details

SI The Party Presented by DraftKings

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Cow Palace, San Francisco, California

Tickets on sale Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)