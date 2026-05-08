The Church Announce A Psychedelic Symphony Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

The Church will revisit their catalogue with orchestral arrangements for the new ‘A Psychedelic Symphony’ national tour with conductor George Ellis and a 30-piece orchestra.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian art rock pioneers The Church will head back on the road in November 2026 for ‘A Psychedelic Symphony’, a new national tour pairing the band with the 30-piece George Ellis Orchestra for what is being billed as their most ambitious live production to date.

The eight-date Australian run will see The Church perform reimagined versions of key songs from across their four-decade catalogue including ‘Under The Milky Way’, ‘The Unguarded Moment’, ‘Metropolis’, ‘Reptile’ and ‘Almost With You’. The production opens at the Sydney Opera House on 1 November before travelling through Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT.

The announcement marks another major chapter for one of Australia’s most enduring and internationally recognised bands. Since forming in Sydney in 1980, The Church have built a catalogue that extends from the jangling psychedelic textures of early records like ‘Of Skins And Heart’ through to the atmospheric sophistication of albums including ‘Starfish’ and ‘Priest=Aura’. Their music has consistently blurred the line between alternative rock, dream pop and progressive psychedelia, making an orchestral reinterpretation a logical extension of their sound.

Under the direction of conductor and composer George Ellis, the concerts will expand the band’s layered guitar arrangements and cinematic songwriting with symphonic instrumentation. Promotional material for the production describes the show as “a rare chance to experience the songs you already know and love” through large-scale orchestral arrangements.

The orchestral format has become increasingly prominent for heritage rock acts in recent years, with artists revisiting classic catalogues in concert halls and theatres rather than traditional arenas or clubs. For The Church, whose recordings already incorporate rich melodic textures and atmospheric production, the format offers a natural platform to revisit songs that have long resonated beyond mainstream radio.

‘Under The Milky Way’, originally released in 1988 from the ‘Starfish’ album, remains the band’s signature international hit and one of the defining Australian songs of the late 1980s. Meanwhile tracks such as ‘The Unguarded Moment’ and ‘Almost With You’ helped establish the group’s early reputation during the post-punk and new wave era of Australian music.

The current line-up continues to revolve around founding member Steve Kilbey, whose songwriting and unmistakable vocal style have anchored the band through decades of evolution. Across more than 25 studio albums, The Church have maintained a reputation for artistic consistency while influencing generations of Australian and international alternative artists.

The 2026 production also reflects the continuing appetite for prestige live experiences built around classic catalogues. With audiences increasingly seeking curated theatrical concerts rather than conventional touring formats, orchestral collaborations have become a major growth area for legacy artists worldwide.

The Church: A Psychedelic Symphony November 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Sunday 1st November, Sydney, Sydney Opera House

Saturday 7th November, Gold Coast, The Star

Thursday 12th November, Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Saturday 14th November, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Friday 20th November, Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Saturday 21st November, Geelong, Costa Hall

Wednesday 25th November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 28th November, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Tickets:

Pre-sale: Wednesday 13th May at 12:00pm Local Time

General Public On Sale: Friday 15th May at 12:00pm Local Time

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