The Doors Celebrated 60 Years Of Rock Revolution With All-Star Los Angeles Tribute - Noise11.com

The Doors’ 60th anniversary was marked with a spectacular, one-night-only tribute concert at Los Angeles’ legendary Greek Theatre on 30 October 2025. “A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration” brought together generations of musicians to honour one of rock’s most transformative bands and their landmark 1970 album Morrison Hotel.

The show, led by original Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, drew a star-studded cast of guest artists including Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Fantastic Negrito, Greg Gonzalez (Cigarettes After Sex), Kevin Martin (Candlebox), John Doe (X), Haley Reinhart, Deryck Whibley (Sum 41), Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge), Steven Adler (Guns N’ Roses), and Orianthi.

The night began with Tripform, featuring Pablo Manzarek, son of the late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek, performing an opening set that linked the band’s past with its future. Krieger then took the stage alongside his powerhouse touring band – Ed Roth (keyboards), Dan Rothchild (bass), Ty Dennis (drums), and Waylon Krieger (guitar) – to lead a two-hour set of deep cuts and classics spanning the band’s six-album legacy.

The concert served as the grand finale to The Doors’ 60th-anniversary celebrations, which began earlier in the year with a series of sold-out Krieger shows at the Whisky A Go Go – the very venue where The Doors first made their name in 1966.

The Greek Theatre setlist was a journey through The Doors’ most defining work, with special guests rotating throughout the night:

Fantastic Negrito brought raw soul to Break On Through (To The Other Side) and Five to One.

Waylon Krieger joined his father for Not To Touch The Earth, Wild Child, and Queen of the Highway.

Kevin Martin, Adam Kury, and Carmine Appice powered through Back Door Man and When The Music’s Over.

Haley Reinhart lent her sultry voice to People Are Strange.

Perry Farrell and Orianthi, with Steven Adler, turned Roadhouse Blues and Waiting For The Sun into fiery rock moments.

Deryck Whibley delivered You Make Me Real and Peace Frog with punk edge.

Greg Gonzalez provided dreamy renditions of Blue Sunday, Indian Summer, You’re Lost Little Girl, The Crystal Ship, and Riders on the Storm.

John Doe took on The Spy and Maggie M’Gill.

Robert DeLeo joined on Touch Me alongside Farrell and Orianthi.

The show climaxed with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens on L.A. Woman and Light My Fire, the latter including Krieger’s extended solo quoting Eleanor Rigby and My Favorite Things.

What began as a chance meeting on the sands of Venice Beach in 1965 has grown into one of the most enduring legacies in rock music. When Ray Manzarek crossed paths with Jim Morrison, the quiet poet from UCLA’s film school revealed lyrics he had been scribbling while living on rooftops – including Moonlight Drive. Manzarek was floored.

Within weeks, the two had recruited guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, both from a local outfit called The Psychedelic Rangers, and The Doors were born.

Their rise from the dimly lit stage of The London Fog to the legendary Whisky A Go Go was meteoric. By 1966, their hypnotic live shows had caught the attention of Elektra Records chief Jac Holzman and producer Paul A. Rothchild, who signed the band on the spot. The result was a debut album that rewrote the rules of rock.

Released in 1967, The Doors was both mystical and menacing – a collision of rock, jazz, and surrealist poetry. Light My Fire became a chart-topping anthem, Back Door Man showed their blues grit, and The End cemented Morrison’s reputation as rock’s dark poet laureate.

The follow-up, Strange Days, arrived the same year and saw the band dive deeper into psychedelia with People Are Strange and Love Me Two Times. Their 1968 release Waiting For The Sun produced the Number One hit Hello, I Love You, solidifying The Doors as both a commercial and cultural force.

By 1969, the band was experimenting beyond boundaries. The Soft Parade added orchestral textures, and Krieger’s Touch Me became one of their most sophisticated hits. But in 1970, The Doors stripped away the gloss for Morrison Hotel – a raw, blues-driven return to form, featuring Roadhouse Blues and Peace Frog. That same record, celebrated at the Greek Theatre’s 60th-anniversary concert, reminded audiences how deeply the blues coursed through the band’s soul.

Their sixth and final album with Morrison, L.A. Woman (1971), closed the circle. Recorded in their rehearsal room, it delivered Love Her Madly, Riders on the Storm, and the title track – a swan song released just months before Morrison’s death in Paris at age 27.

Though their time together was brief, The Doors changed everything. In just six studio albums, they sold more than 100 million records, redefining what a rock band could be – a fusion of intellect, rebellion, danger, and seduction. Their influence continues to echo through generations of artists, and their accolades – from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award – only underline the cultural fault line they created.

The recent 60th Anniversary Celebration at the Greek Theatre was more than a tribute; it was a resurrection. Robby Krieger, the last surviving member of the core trio, was joined by an extraordinary lineup of artists who channelled Morrison’s spirit with reverence and fire. Backed by Krieger’s band – Ed Roth, Dan Rothchild, Ty Dennis, and Waylon Krieger – the evening revisited the entire span of The Doors’ catalogue, from deep cuts to anthems that have become part of rock’s DNA.

The Doors’ music, once born out of the countercultural chaos of the late 1960s, still feels revolutionary. The Greek Theatre echoed with the same defiance that once filled the Whisky A Go Go. Sixty years on, they’re still breaking on through.

Setlist – A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration, Greek Theatre, Los Angeles (30 October 2025)

Break On Through (To the Other Side) – with Fantastic Negrito

Five to One – with Fantastic Negrito

Not to Touch the Earth – with Waylon Krieger

Back Door Man (Willie Dixon cover) – with Kevin Martin, Adam Kury, Carmine Appice

When the Music’s Over – with Kevin Martin, Adam Kury, Carmine Appice

Horse Latitudes – Robby Krieger on vocals

Wild Child – with Waylon Krieger

People Are Strange – with Haley Reinhart

The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) – with Chris Goss

Roadhouse Blues – with Perry Farrell, Orianthi

Waiting for the Sun – with Perry Farrell, Orianthi, Steven Adler

You Make Me Real – with Deryck Whibley

Peace Frog – with Deryck Whibley

Blue Sunday – with Greg Gonzalez

Indian Summer – with Greg Gonzalez

Ship of Fools – with Dan Rothchild

Land Ho! – with Dan Rothchild

Queen of the Highway – with Waylon Krieger

The Spy – with John Doe

Maggie M’Gill – with John Doe

You’re Lost Little Girl – with Greg Gonzalez

The Crystal Ship – with Greg Gonzalez

Touch Me – with Perry Farrell, Orianthi, Robert DeLeo, Andy Crosby

L.A. Woman – with Billy Idol, Steve Stevens

Riders on the Storm – with Greg Gonzalez

Light My Fire – with Billy Idol, Steve Stevens (featuring Eleanor Rigby and My Favorite Things snippets during Robby’s solo)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)