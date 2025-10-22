Robby Krieger Leads All-Star Celebration For The Doors' 60th Anniversary At The Greek Theatre - Noise11.com

The Doors’ legendary guitarist Robby Krieger will mark the band’s 60th anniversary with an all-star concert at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on 30 October, joined by some of rock’s most iconic names including Perry Farrell, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Deryck Whibley, Robert DeLeo, Orianthi, and more.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Robby Kreiger:

Dubbed A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration, the one-night-only event will feature a complete live performance of Morrison Hotel, the band’s landmark 1970 album, alongside a collection of classic Doors tracks, some of which were never played live by the original lineup.

Joining Krieger for the celebration are Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens, Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex, Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss of Masters Of Reality, Kevin Martin and Adam Kury from Candlebox, John Doe of X, Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Carmine Appice from Vanilla Fudge, Guns N’ Roses’ original drummer Steven Adler, and Australian guitar virtuoso Orianthi.

The evening will open with Tripform, a group featuring Pablo Manzarek – son of the late Ray Manzarek, The Doors’ original keyboardist – setting the stage for a powerful tribute to one of rock’s most influential bands.

Reflecting on six decades since The Doors formed, Krieger, now 79, remains humbled by the band’s enduring legacy. “Sixty years or so ago when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing The Doors’ records,” he said. “I feel so blessed that every day someone stops me and thanks me for making the music they still love today.”

Krieger has spent 2024 celebrating The Doors’ milestone with a series of sold-out shows at the Whisky A Go Go, the club that launched the band’s career in 1966. Each performance featured a different Doors album in full, from the groundbreaking self-titled debut to L.A. Woman. The upcoming Greek Theatre concert will serve as the finale of that series – a full-circle moment that brings the celebration from the intimate Whisky stage to one of LA’s most iconic outdoor venues.

The Doors were formed in Los Angeles in 1965 by singer Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore. Their name was inspired by Aldous Huxley’s book The Doors of Perception, which itself drew from a quote by poet William Blake: “If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, infinite.”

Signed to Elektra Records in 1966, The Doors went on to define a generation with their fusion of rock, blues, and psychedelia. Their debut album, The Doors, was a seismic event in 1967, producing timeless songs like Light My Fire and Break On Through (To The Other Side). Follow-up releases including Strange Days, Morrison Hotel, and L.A. Woman cemented the band’s reputation as pioneers of the late 60s counterculture.

By 1972, The Doors had sold more than 4 million albums in the U.S. and nearly 8 million singles. Today, their worldwide sales exceed 100 million. Morrison’s death in 1971 marked the end of an era, but the band’s influence continued long after.

Reigniting The Fire

Following Morrison’s passing, Krieger and Manzarek reunited in the early 2000s to perform as The Doors of the 21st Century, keeping the spirit of the music alive. Despite legal disputes over the band’s name, they continued to tour as Manzarek-Krieger until Ray’s passing in 2013.

Now, six decades after The Doors first lit up the Sunset Strip, Krieger remains a living bridge to that revolutionary era. The Greek Theatre show promises not only to honour Jim Morrison’s poetic vision but to celebrate the timeless power of The Doors’ music – a sound that continues to ignite audiences across generations.

Morrison Hotel Tracklisting

Roadhouse Blues

Waiting For The Sun

You Make Me Real

Peace Frog

Blue Sunday

Ship Of Fools

Land Ho!

The Spy

Queen Of The Highway

Indian Summer

Maggie M’Gill

A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration

Date: Thursday 30 October 2025

Venue: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles

Performers Include:

Robby Krieger, Perry Farrell, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Greg Gonzalez, Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss, Kevin Martin, John Doe, Deryck Whibley, Haley Reinhart, Robert DeLeo, Carmine Appice, Steven Adler, Adam Kury, Orianthi, and Tripform featuring Pablo Manzarek.

