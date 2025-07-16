The Epstein List Here It Is - Noise11.com

With the world watching The Epstein List soap opera by the minute, Noise11 has decided to release The Epstein Files.

Brian Epstein was The Beatles manager but his list was long.

Here is a comprehensive client list of the artists managed by Brian Epstein starting with his most famous client The Beatles.

• The Beatles – Brian Epstein is most famously known for managing The Beatles, guiding them from their early days in Liverpool to worldwide superstardom.

Singles released 63, Albums released 12

• Gerry and the Pacemakers – Another successful Liverpool band, often considered The Beatles’ main rivals in the early Merseybeat scene.

Singles released 26, Albums released 9

• Cilla Black – A singer and television presenter who achieved several chart hits in the 1960s.

Singles released 45, Albums released 16

• Billy J. Kramer & The Dakotas – Their success included several top 10 hits in the UK and the US.

Singles released 36, Albums released 8

• The Fourmost – Known for their Merseybeat sound and several hit singles.

Singles released 13, Albums released 2

• Tommy Quickly – Managed briefly and had a few singles released under Epstein’s guidance.

Singles released 6, Albums released none

• The Remo Four – Another Liverpool group promoted by Epstein.

Singles released 12, Albums none

• The Cyrkle – An American band best known for their hit “Red Rubber Ball”; managed in association with Epstein during his later years.

Singles released 10, Albums released 2

• The Silkie – Folk group produced by Epstein and known for their cover of “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away.”

Singles released 4, Albums released none (signed by Epstein, managed by Alistair Taylor)

• Sounds Incorporated – An instrumental pop/rock band, sometimes used as a support act for The Beatles

Singles released 11, Albums released 3 (signed to Epstein’s management company NEMS).

