The Epstein List Here It Is - Noise11.com

The Epstein List Here It Is

by Paul Cashmere on July 16, 2025

in News

With the world watching The Epstein List soap opera by the minute, Noise11 has decided to release The Epstein Files.

Brian Epstein was The Beatles manager but his list was long.

Here is a comprehensive client list of the artists managed by Brian Epstein starting with his most famous client The Beatles.

• The Beatles – Brian Epstein is most famously known for managing The Beatles, guiding them from their early days in Liverpool to worldwide superstardom.

Singles released 63, Albums released 12

• Gerry and the Pacemakers – Another successful Liverpool band, often considered The Beatles’ main rivals in the early Merseybeat scene.

Singles released 26, Albums released 9

• Cilla Black – A singer and television presenter who achieved several chart hits in the 1960s.

Singles released 45, Albums released 16

• Billy J. Kramer & The Dakotas – Their success included several top 10 hits in the UK and the US.

Singles released 36, Albums released 8

• The Fourmost – Known for their Merseybeat sound and several hit singles.

Singles released 13, Albums released 2

• Tommy Quickly – Managed briefly and had a few singles released under Epstein’s guidance.

Singles released 6, Albums released none

• The Remo Four – Another Liverpool group promoted by Epstein.

Singles released 12, Albums none

• The Cyrkle – An American band best known for their hit “Red Rubber Ball”; managed in association with Epstein during his later years.

Singles released 10, Albums released 2

• The Silkie – Folk group produced by Epstein and known for their cover of “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away.”

Singles released 4, Albums released none (signed by Epstein, managed by Alistair Taylor)

• Sounds Incorporated – An instrumental pop/rock band, sometimes used as a support act for The Beatles

Singles released 11, Albums released 3 (signed to Epstein’s management company NEMS).

VivekTiwary, music news, noise11.com
Simon Cowell Joins Vivek Tiwary For Brian Epstein Movie

Simon Cowell has joined forces with New York producer Vivek J. Tiwary to co-produce ‘The Fifth Beatle’, about the life of Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

May 17, 2015
VivekTiwary, music news, noise11.com
Fifth Beatle Producer Vivek J. Tiwary Talks About Brian Epstein’s Struggle

Vivek Tiwary, the producer of the upcoming biopic about Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has talked about Epstein’s rise success as a young gay, Jew in a British working class town and how the pressure of that success finally killed him.

October 29, 2014
Epstein Man Who Made the Beatles
Brian Epstein Play Opens In London

Epstein: The Man Who Made The Beatles, the long-awaited play about the legendary music manager Brian Epstein, opened at London's Leicester Square Theatre on Monday night.

August 7, 2014
Brian Epstein, Noise11, Photo
Bruce Cohen To Produce The Fifth Beatle Movie With Vivek J. Tiwary

American Beauty Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen has teamed up with Vivek J. Tiwary to make The Fifth Beatle, the first major production about the life of Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

October 2, 2013