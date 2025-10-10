The Gloom In The Corner Resurrect Sherlock Bones In Savage New Single ‘Assassination Run' - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s theatrical metalcore collective The Gloom In The Corner have unleashed their new single Assassination Run, a vicious and cinematic assault that marks the long-awaited return of their notorious demonic figure, Sherlock A. Bones. With a video directed by Sam Kriesel, Assassination Run drags listeners deep back into the band’s twisted narrative universe with ferocity, chaos and theatrical precision.

For followers of the group’s sprawling mythology, Sherlock Bones’ resurrection is monumental. First introduced on the band’s 2016 debut Fear Me, and fully realised on 2019’s Flesh & Bones EP, the skeletal antihero has been central to The Gloom In The Corner’s overarching saga – a reflection of humanity’s darker instincts and a personification of rage, vengeance and moral collapse. His latest appearance sees him on a blood-soaked quest for retribution following the death of a close companion, embodying the band’s obsession with storytelling, emotion and sonic extremity.

“Calling all cowboys, cowgirls, assassins and rogues – Sherlock A. Bones is back,” the band said in a statement.

“He’s on the hunt for those who have wronged him after the death of a close friend in the story, and he’s wasting no time in carrying out his vengeance.”

Sonically, Assassination Run explodes with The Gloom In The Corner’s signature mix of brutal breakdowns, cinematic textures and eerie melodic turns. Vocalist Mike Arthur’s commanding delivery drives the song’s shifting energy, backed by caustic riffs and unrelenting percussion. The track serves as the next chapter in the band’s intricate narrative web, following 2024’s The Jericho Protocol, which explored the afterlife of recurring character Rachel Barker through operatic melodies and dimension-shattering heaviness.

Since their formation in Melbourne, The Gloom In The Corner have carved a distinct identity through their hybrid of storytelling and sonic violence, coining the term “cinemacore” to define their style. The band’s discography reads like a saga – a dark universe of interconnected tales that merge supernatural horror with personal trauma and redemption. Their ambitious approach has made them one of Australia’s most unique exports in heavy music, gaining attention across the global metal scene.

Over the years, The Gloom In The Corner have shared stages with some of metalcore’s biggest names including Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Ice Nine Kills, Chelsea Grin, The Plot In You, and Fit For A King. They’ve also become festival regulars, delivering theatrical and intense live performances at Good Things Festival and UNIFY Gathering.

The band’s 2025 touring schedule has been relentless. Earlier this year they completed a major North American tour supporting Canadian deathcore outfit AngelMaker, before returning home to join Make Them Suffer for a national regional run. They’ll close out the year touring Europe and the UK alongside Swedish heavyweights Aviana, further cementing their growing international reputation.

And 2026 is already shaping up to be another landmark year. The Gloom In The Corner will take part in Hellbound, Australia’s first-ever heavy metal cruise. Departing from Sydney on 22 October and returning on 25 October 2026, the sold-out event will feature a stacked lineup including Parkway Drive, Northlane, and other major names in heavy music, marking a new chapter in Australian metal’s live history.

For The Gloom In The Corner, Assassination Run is more than just another release – it’s a declaration that their cinematic universe is alive and evolving, with the demonic cowboy Sherlock A. Bones riding once more through the shadows of their imagination.

‘Assassination Run’ is out now via Blind Faith Entertainment.

TOUR DATES

HELLBOUND – AUSTRALIAN METAL CRUISE 2026

Thursday 22 October – Sunday 25 October 2026 – SOLD OUT

Departs and arrives from Sydney

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)