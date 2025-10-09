The Gnomes Channel Frankston's Bayside Beat in Debut Album and New Video ‘Flippin' Stomp' - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s fast-rising garage-beat revivalists The Gnomes are ready to bring their high-energy Bayside sound to the world. The band has dropped their first ever music video, Flippin’ Stomp, alongside news that their long-awaited debut album The Gnomes will arrive on 7 November through cult imprint Dog Meat Records.

The video, produced by Creepy Baby Productions, captures the unfiltered joy and youthful chaos that have made The Gnomes one of the most talked-about new live acts in Australia. Filmed across Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens and the recently reopened Campbell Arcade, the clip nods to the early visual flair of The Beatles and The Monkees, pairing slapstick spirit with rock ‘n’ roll abandon. The track itself is a driving, rhythm-heavy stomper inspired by the annual Flippin’ The Bird Festival, held at Frankston’s Singing Bird Studios, the band’s spiritual home.

Frontman Jay Millar said the song celebrates the local scene that raised them. “Flippin’ The Bird has been a huge part of our lives as a band. It’s about that Frankston energy-loud, loose and full of heart,” he said.

The video follows a run of sold-out shows, including headline sets at The Curtin and support slots for Jon Spencer in Melbourne and Castlemaine. The band will mark the release of The Gnomes with a launch party at the Brunswick Ballroom on Friday 14 November, joined by Loose Lips, The Pearlies and Riviera.

The Gnomes’ rise has been fast but far from accidental. The story began as a solo project by teenage singer-songwriter Jay Millar, recording under the name Gnome in his bedroom. After uploading early lo-fi releases to Bandcamp, Millar’s I Like It EP-a gritty homage to The Kinks’ mid-60s mod energy-went viral on a Spanish garage-punk YouTube channel, notching more than 50,000 views. The momentum led Millar to form a full band with guitarist Ned Capp, bassist Olly Katsianis and drummer Ethan Robins.

In just over a year, The Gnomes have shared stages with some of Australia’s most explosive acts including Skegss, Drunk Mums, Split System, Hockey Dad and Cosmic Psychos. Their vintage-meets-modern take on rock and roll harks back to The Easybeats, The Kinks and early Beatles, but with a distinctly modern Melbourne pulse.

The debut album The Gnomes features twelve original songs produced by Millar at Singing Bird Studios. Critics have already compared their sound to “garage like it was fresh and new”, with Raven Sings The Blues praising their “authentic swinging group energy”. The record includes singles I’ll Be There, I’m Not The One, and Flippin’ Stomp, along with a re-recording of I Like It.

The album will be released internationally on LP, CD, cassette and digital formats via Dog Meat Records, with Australian distribution handled by Tweak Distro, FMD managing Europe and Japan, and Revolver covering the US. Collectors can look forward to a limited run of 300 off-white vinyl pressings, each including a lyric poster insert.

The Gnomes Tour Dates 2025

2 November – Croxton 10th Anniversary Block Party, Melbourne (with Spiderbait, Floodlights and more)

14 November – Album Launch at Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne (with Loose Lips, The Pearlies, Riviera)

22 November – supporting Toody Cole (Dead Moon) at Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

6 December – GRrunK Festival, Galatea, New Zealand (with Jenny Don’t & The Spurs, C.O.F.F.I.N, Hot Machine, The Eastern and more)

International tour plans are already in discussion for 2026, continuing The Gnomes’ rise from Frankston’s local scene to a global stage.

Flippin’ Stomp is available now on streaming platforms. The Gnomes lands 7 November through Dog Meat Records.

