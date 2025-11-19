Dyssidia Recruit Shamisen Virtuoso Noriko Tadano For Haunting New Single, Dream Persuasion - Noise11.com

Dyssidia have released Dream Persuasion, the third and final single from their upcoming album Deeper Wells Of Meaning. The track features Japanese tsugaru shamisen performer, composer and vocalist Noriko Tadano, marking the band’s first collaboration and a fresh shift in their sound.

Dream Persuasion weaves the shamisen’s sharp, resonant tone through Dyssidia’s modern progressive metal. The result is a blend of ancient texture and contemporary heaviness that fits comfortably within the band’s reputation for bold arrangements and sudden changes in mood.

Deeper Wells Of Meaning arrives on 28 November through Wild Thing Records. It follows five years after their debut album Costly Signals, which cemented Dyssidia’s position on the global progressive metal map. Their new record has been co-produced and mixed by Sam Vallen of Caligula’s Horse and mastered by V. Santura of Obscura, adding technical polish to the band’s mix of intricacy and emotional weight.

Formed in Adelaide in 2010 by Jesse Olley, Corey Davis and Nathan Harvey, Dyssidia expanded quickly. Neil Palmer joined on bass in 2011, vocalist Mitch Brackman followed in 2012, and drummer Liam Weedall arrived in 2015. That same year the band supported Opeth on the Adelaide stop of The Pale Communion tour, a milestone that helped lift their profile.

Their early EPs, starting with Quiet Waters in 2013, carved out space for a growing Australian prog scene. Since then they have shared stages with a long list of major acts including Opeth, TesseracT, Leprous, Between The Buried And Me, Voyager, Caligula’s Horse and SikTh, strengthening both their theatrical flair and technical command.

Dream Persuasion follows the album’s earlier singles, Serum Sickness and Impulsivity, offering another preview of the depth and ambition behind Deeper Wells Of Meaning.

Dyssidia will launch the album in Adelaide on Saturday 13 December at Jive.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)