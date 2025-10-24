The Halo Effect Unleash Phenomena's ‘Dance With The Devil' Ahead Of New EP ‘We Are Shadows' - Noise11.com

Swedish melodic death metal titans The Halo Effect have unveiled their latest single, a blistering reimagining of Phenomena’s 1985 classic Dance With The Devil, as they gear up for the release of their upcoming EP We Are Shadows on 21 November 2025.

The new EP sees each member of The Halo Effect choosing a personal favourite song to reinterpret in their own distinctive style. This latest release was the pick of guitarist Niclas Engelin, who revisits one of his formative musical memories. Originally recorded by the legendary British “supergroup” Phenomena-featuring Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath), Mel Galley (Whitesnake, Trapeze), and Cozy Powell (Rainbow, Black Sabbath)-Dance With The Devil was a defining moment of mid-80s melodic rock.

Engelin recalls the lasting impression the song made on him. “I got hit by lightning in the 7th grade when I got to borrow the album by Phenomena from my friend Emil Olsen,” he said. “The song Dance With The Devil struck me hard, and I recorded the whole album on cassette – which I played into dust.”

The Halo Effect’s version injects the song with their signature Gothenburg-born aggression, built around layers of powerful twin guitars, melodic hooks, and frontman Mikael Stanne’s ferocious growls. The result is both reverent and revitalised – a tribute that breathes new fire into an enduring rock anthem.

We Are Shadows continues the band’s exploration of personal and musical influences, offering fans a deeper look at what shaped their collective sound. The EP will be available digitally and as a limited-edition vinyl, further enhancing its collector appeal.

Tracklisting for We Are Shadows:

How The Gods Kill

If You Were Here

I Wanna Be Somebody

Dance With The Devil

Shoreline

Each track is a reinterpretation of a song chosen by an individual member of the band, promising a stylistic mix that highlights their roots in the evolution of melodic death metal.

Formed in 2019, The Halo Effect is a Swedish metal supergroup created by five former members of In Flames: Jesper Strömblad, Mikael Stanne, Niclas Engelin, Peter Iwers, and Daniel Svensson. Their shared mission was to return to the melodic roots that defined the “Gothenburg sound” of the 1990s – a fusion of melody and aggression that reshaped the landscape of modern metal.

The band made an immediate impact with their debut single Shadowminds in 2021, followed by their acclaimed debut album Days Of The Lost in 2022. The record reconnected fans with the classic Swedish metal sound that once put Gothenburg on the global map alongside acts like At The Gates, Dark Tranquillity, and Soilwork.

Their sophomore album March Of The Unheard, released in January 2025, cemented The Halo Effect’s reputation as torchbearers of melodic death metal’s resurgence. The album’s lead single Detonate became a standout moment of the band’s catalogue, capturing the intensity and introspection that has defined their output.

Now, We Are Shadows looks to show a more personal side of the band, exploring their influences beyond metal through reinterpretations of songs that shaped their musical journeys.

The original Dance With The Devil appeared on Phenomena’s self-titled debut album in 1985. The project, masterminded by Tom Galley, brought together a who’s who of rock legends. Its combination of polished production, haunting melodies, and powerhouse vocals made it a cult favourite among fans of melodic hard rock. For Engelin, revisiting this song is not just homage, but a bridge between generations of heavy music.

The Halo Effect:

Niclas Engelin – guitar

Jesper Strömblad – guitar

Mikael Stanne – vocals

Peter Iwers – bass

Daniel Svensson – drums

Live members:

Patrik Jensen – guitars

Anton Roos – drums

