The Lemonheads Release First Album of New Material in 20 Years - Noise11.com

The Lemonheads are back with their first album of original material in almost two decades. Love Chant will be released on October 24 via Fire Records, and the band has just shared its latest single, Togetherness Is All I’m After.

Frontman Evan Dando co-wrote the track with former Blake Babies bandmate John Strohm. It captures the classic Lemonheads sound – scruffy guitars and Dando’s unmistakable baritone – but with a maturity that comes from the 20 years since the last record.

Love Chant was recorded in São Paulo with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge) and features a long list of collaborators, including J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.), Juliana Hatfield, John Felice (The Real Kids), Nick Saloman (The Bevis Frond), Tom Morgan (Smudge), and Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches).

The album has already been previewed by singles In The Margin, Deep End, and The Key of Victory.

Mascis’s signature guitar playing features on Deep End, while Hatfield contributes harmonies, and Erin Rae lends vocals to The Key of Victory, which was partially recorded at Abbey Road.

Alongside the album, Dando will release his memoir Rumors of My Demise on October 7 through Gallery Books.

The Lemonheads will embark on a North American tour from November 11, following extensive dates across Europe.

The Lemonheads – Love Chant World Tour 2025

September

15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

16 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Industrial Bar

18 – Paris, France – Café de la Danse

20 – La Roche-Sur-Yon, France – Quai M

22 – Granada, Spain – Lemon Rock Bar & Hotel (SOLD OUT)

23 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Wagon

24 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV2

26 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2

27 – Valencia, Spain – Visorfest †

October

1 – Penryn, UK – The Verdant Taproom (Evan Dando Solo)

November

11 – Birmingham, AL – WORKPLAY

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

14 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex

15 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

19 – New York, NY – Racket

20 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC

21 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

23 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake

26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

28 – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

30 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

December

2 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

3 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

5 – Madison, WI – Majestic

6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

8 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

10 – Dallas, TX – Echo

11 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut

12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

16 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

19 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

w/Bevis Frond

† Festival appearance

