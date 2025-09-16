The Lemonheads Release First Album of New Material in 20 Years - Noise11.com

The Lemonheads are back with their first album of original material in almost two decades. Love Chant will be released on October 24 via Fire Records, and the band has just shared its latest single, Togetherness Is All I’m After.
Frontman Evan Dando co-wrote the track with former Blake Babies bandmate John Strohm. It captures the classic Lemonheads sound – scruffy guitars and Dando’s unmistakable baritone – but with a maturity that comes from the 20 years since the last record.
Love Chant was recorded in São Paulo with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge) and features a long list of collaborators, including J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.), Juliana Hatfield, John Felice (The Real Kids), Nick Saloman (The Bevis Frond), Tom Morgan (Smudge), and Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches).
The album has already been previewed by singles In The Margin, Deep End, and The Key of Victory.
Mascis’s signature guitar playing features on Deep End, while Hatfield contributes harmonies, and Erin Rae lends vocals to The Key of Victory, which was partially recorded at Abbey Road.
Alongside the album, Dando will release his memoir Rumors of My Demise on October 7 through Gallery Books.
The Lemonheads will embark on a North American tour from November 11, following extensive dates across Europe.
The Lemonheads – Love Chant World Tour 2025
September
15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F
16 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Industrial Bar
18 – Paris, France – Café de la Danse
20 – La Roche-Sur-Yon, France – Quai M
22 – Granada, Spain – Lemon Rock Bar & Hotel (SOLD OUT)
23 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Wagon
24 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV2
26 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2
27 – Valencia, Spain – Visorfest †
October
1 – Penryn, UK – The Verdant Taproom (Evan Dando Solo)
November
11 – Birmingham, AL – WORKPLAY
12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
14 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex
15 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box
19 – New York, NY – Racket
20 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC
21 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater
22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
23 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace
25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake
26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
28 – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater
29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
30 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
December
2 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
3 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
5 – Madison, WI – Majestic
6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
8 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
10 – Dallas, TX – Echo
11 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut
12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s
16 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
19 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
w/Bevis Frond
† Festival appearance
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow us on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day