The Lemonheads To Play Two Classics Albums Live For Australia - Noise11.com

The Lemonheads will perform their classic albums ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’ in full in Australia in May.

‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ was the fifth album for The Lemonheads. The peaked at no. 23 in Australia and no. 36 in the USA. ‘Mrs Robinson’, the Simon & Garfunkel cover, wasn’t originally on the album but was added to later pressings.

‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’ reached no 19 in Australia, no. 56 in the USA. ‘Into Your Arms’ reached no. 46 in Australia.

“I’m beyond stoked to be heading back to Australia, just in time for the release of new music that I’ve been working on, including a single co-written with the incredibly talented Tom Morgan.” says Evan Dando. “Australia has always been a massive source of inspiration for my music, and with new music coming soon this feels like a dream come true.

“It’s also a special moment for me, as we wrap up celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel the Lemonheads’. To be able to mark the end of that era in Australia, a place that’s always felt like a second home, is almost like being blessed to move on to a new moment.”

The Lemonheads dates are:

Friday 16 May – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Sunday 18 May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tuesday 20 May – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 22 May – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday 23 May – Freo.Social, Perth

