 The Lemonheads To Play Two Classics Albums Live For Australia - Noise11.com
Evan Dando, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Evan Dando, Photo Ros O'Gorman

The Lemonheads To Play Two Classics Albums Live For Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2025

in News

The Lemonheads will perform their classic albums ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’ in full in Australia in May.

‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ was the fifth album for The Lemonheads. The peaked at no. 23 in Australia and no. 36 in the USA. ‘Mrs Robinson’, the Simon & Garfunkel cover, wasn’t originally on the album but was added to later pressings.

‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’ reached no 19 in Australia, no. 56 in the USA. ‘Into Your Arms’ reached no. 46 in Australia.

“I’m beyond stoked to be heading back to Australia, just in time for the release of new music that I’ve been working on, including a single co-written with the incredibly talented Tom Morgan.” says Evan Dando. “Australia has always been a massive source of inspiration for my music, and with new music coming soon this feels like a dream come true.

“It’s also a special moment for me, as we wrap up celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel the Lemonheads’. To be able to mark the end of that era in Australia, a place that’s always felt like a second home, is almost like being blessed to move on to a new moment.”

The Lemonheads dates are:

riday 16 May – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Sunday 18 May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Tuesday 20 May – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 22 May – The Gov, Adelaide
Friday 23 May – Freo.Social, Perth

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lee Kernaghan
People Are Proposing At Lee Kernaghan Shows

In 2019 Lee Kernaghan and his wife recorded the song ‘Where I Wanna Be’ for his album ‘Backroad Nation’. The song has become popular for people to propose to at Lee’s concerts.

1 hour ago
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson
Queens of the Stone Age To Play Their Own Rock and Roll Circus

Queens of the Stone Age have resurrected The Rolling Stones concert name Rock N Roll Circus for their own circus in the UK in August.

2 days ago
Voletta Wallace Facebook profile pic
Voletta Wallace, the Mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Dies Aged 78

Voletta Wallace, the mother of deceased rapper Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., has died at age 78 in Pennsylvania.

2 days ago
Counting Crows at The Palais photo by Bron Robinson
Counting Crows To Release First Album in 11 Years ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets’

Counting Crows eighth album ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets’ in coming 9 May 2025 and the new song ‘Spaceman In Tulsa’ is here now.

2 days ago
Mark Hoppus Fahrenheit-182
Mark Hoppus Is Going On A Book Tour

Mark Hoppus is going on a solo tour to promote his new memoir.

4 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes To Play One-Off Soul Deep Show At Blues On Broadbeach

Jimmy Barnes will perform a one-off Soul Deep show at Blues on Broadbeach in Queensland in May.

5 days ago
Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals photo by Ros OGorman
Baby Animals Were Once On Letterman

Australia’s Baby Animals once appeared on Letterman and toured the USA with Van Halen.

6 days ago