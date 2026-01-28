The Revivalists Announce Otherside Of Paradise At Sea Music Cruise - Noise11.com

A five-day, full-scale celebration with three headline performances, an all-star lineup and curated fan experiences sets sail this November.

by Paul Cashmere

The Revivalists have announced an ambitious new chapter in their live story with The Revivalists Present Otherside Of Paradise At Sea, a four-night music cruise created in partnership with Sixthman. The event will sail from November 3 to November 7 aboard Norwegian Jewel, departing Miami, Florida and heading to Nassau in The Bahamas, transforming the ship into a floating festival built around music, community and immersive fan experiences.

The cruise will feature three distinct headline performances by The Revivalists, complemented by a handpicked lineup of artists drawn from across the alternative, soul, roots and indie spectrum. Confirmed performers include Saint Motel, Dawes, David Shaw, Neal Francis, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Moon Taxi, Say She She, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Eddie 9V, Hans Williams, Boyfriend, and Artist-At-Large Mike Dillon. Members of The Revivalists will also present special individual and collaborative performances across the voyage.

For The Revivalists, the announcement reflects both their touring legacy and their long-standing emphasis on fan connection. Since forming in New Orleans in 2007, the eight-piece band has built its reputation the long way, playing marathon club shows before evolving into a major live draw capable of filling venues such as Radio City Music Hall and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Their breakthrough arrived with Men Amongst Mountains, propelled by the global success of Wish I Knew You, a song that became their first number one single and later achieved multi-platinum certification.

The band’s catalogue has continued to expand in scope, from the collaborative approach of Take Good Care to the self-guided creative direction of Pour It Out Into The Night, released in 2023. Along the way, The Revivalists have remained deeply connected to their New Orleans roots, blending rock, soul, funk and pop into a sound designed for shared spaces and communal moments. That ethos sits at the centre of Otherside Of Paradise At Sea.

Beyond the concerts, the cruise has been programmed as an interactive experience. Planned activities include The RevHeads Ball At Sea, a maritime evolution of the band’s annual fan celebration, along with game shows, trivia events, themed parties and artist-led activities. Guests will also be able to take part in wellness and fitness events, nightly headphone discos and casual encounters designed to blur the traditional boundaries between artist and audience.

The ship itself plays a significant role in the experience. Norwegian Jewel offers multiple performance spaces, extensive dining options, a pool deck with hot tubs, a casino, spa facilities, fitness centres and sports courts. Together, these amenities allow the event to operate around the clock, with music and activities unfolding across different areas of the vessel.

Sixthman’s involvement brings decades of expertise in delivering music-led cruises and destination festivals. Now marking 25 years in operation, the company has hosted hundreds of artist-focused voyages and resort events, prioritising intimacy and access while maintaining large-scale production standards. Their collaboration with The Revivalists positions Otherside Of Paradise At Sea as a carefully curated extension of the band’s live identity rather than a conventional cruise package.

The itinerary also includes a stop in Nassau, The Bahamas, offering guests the opportunity to explore the island’s beaches and coastal attractions. Shore excursions will become available closer to departure once official booking details are issued.

For The Revivalists, the cruise represents a milestone moment in a career defined by growth, resilience and connection. By taking their music offshore, they are extending their live experience into a shared journey, one designed to celebrate the past, embrace the present and chart new territory alongside their fans.

The Revivalists Present Otherside Of Paradise At Sea

Sailing November 3-7, Miami, Florida to Nassau, The Bahamas

Aboard Norwegian Jewel

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)