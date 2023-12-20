 The Rolling Stones Add Chanel Haynes As Backing Singer - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones have hired a Tina Turner impersonator as a backing singer for their upcoming US tour.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be hitting the road in 2024 to promote their new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’, and they will joined by former ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ star Chanel Haynes.

Chanel teamed up with the Stones at their show in Milan in June 2022, to perform ‘Gimme Shelter’ together.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The Stones had a very close relationship with Tina and Chanel blew them away when she got up on stage with them.

“Chanel has now been booked as one of their backing singers and will be going out on tour with them across America in the spring.”

Chanel is said to be delighted to be teaming up with The Rolling Stones.

The source added: “It means the world to her and the band were just pleased they could help her out.”

The band’s two-month stadium trek kicks off on 28 April in Houston.

Elsewhere, on the tour, the Stones will stop at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on 2 May, play a MetLife Stadium gig in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 23 May, before it wraps up in Santa Clara, California, on 17 July.

Singing sensation Tina died in May aged 83.

Beforehand, Tina Turner claimed she taught Mick how to perfect the “Pony” dance move, which was regularly seen on dancefloors in the 1960s.

Tina once said: “Mick wanted to dance – and I was a dancer – but he never gave me the credit.

“He said his mother taught him how to dance. But we worked with him in the dressing room, me and the girls, and we taught him how to Pony.”

