 The Rolling Stones Are Working On A New Documentary - Noise11.com
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo

Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo

The Rolling Stones Are Working On A New Documentary

by Music-News.com on September 17, 2023

in News

The Rolling Stones are filming a new documentary. Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have been working with Fulwell 73 on a documentary about the making of their latest record ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Stones fans are in for a treat as they’re not only getting a new album, but a documentary film too.

“The band have been working with Fulwell 73 on the production. They’re the team behind ‘The Kardashians’ big deal with Hulu.

“The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

“It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them.

“There will also be nods to Charlie Watts, as this is the first record the band have made since he passed away in 2021.

“It includes scenes from their big press event at the Hackney Empire too, where they premiered the video for ‘Angry’ with Sydney Sweeney.

“It’s a very slick production and it will be amazing when it’s edited and the final cut is complete.”

Hackney Diamonds is released on October 20 and Watts played drums on two of the tracks before he died in August 2021.

Speaking at the album launch, Keith said: “Ever since Charlie has been gone it’s different, he’s number four. He’s missing, and of course he’s missed incredibly, but thanks to Charlie we have Steve Jordan who was his recommendation.

“He’s been a friend of ours so he was a natural progression. It would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Jones To Perform Around Australian Including One A Day On the Green

The legendary Tom Jones has announced six more Australian shows around his Bluesfest performance including one A Day On The Green for Bowral in April.

1 day ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Is Such A Rare Privilege To See Live

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, featuring Pink Floyd drummer and co-writer Nick Mason who was there from the start, has began the first (and lets put it out there) last Australian tour. To be in the room with a Pink Floyd founder performing Floyd songs that are so rare many have never been played live by any member of Pink Floyd in Australia before, was indeed a privilege.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo More Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo further surgery after his ATV accident.

5 days ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Opens Show For Double Header Robbie Robertson Tribute

Eric Clapton has started his US tour with a double header tribute to his friend and The Band co-founder Robbie Robertson.

7 days ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash To Bring Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour Australia in 2024

Crosby Stills Nash & Young legend Graham Nash will tour Australia as a solo artist for the first time ever in 2016 with ‘Sixty Years of Song and Stories’.

September 11, 2023
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher To Release Her First Ever Christmas Album

Cher will release her first ever Christmas album ‘Christmas’ for Christmas (well, when else?).

September 8, 2023
Bob Dylan The Complete Budokan
Next Bob Dylan Archives Release Is The Complete Budokan 1978

The next release from the Bob Dylan archives series is ‘The Complete Budokan 1978’.

September 8, 2023