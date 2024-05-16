 The Rolling Stones Let Loose Wild Horses For Fifth Hackney Diamonds Show for Seattle, 15 May 2024 - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Seattle 2024

Rolling Stones Seattle 2024

The Rolling Stones Let Loose Wild Horses For Fifth Hackney Diamonds Show for Seattle, 15 May 2024

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones played their fifth Hackney Diamonds show in Seattle Wednesday night with only ‘Wild Horses’ new to the 2024 tour.

‘Wild Horses’ was the fan voted song of the evening. While now considered a classic from the ‘Sticky Fingers’ album, Jagger didn’t originally like the song and gave it to Gram Parsons a year before the Stones got around to doing it themselves. Parsons’ original recording was on The Flying Burrito Brothers ‘Burrito Deluxe’ album released in April 1970, exactly one year before ‘Sticky Fingers’ was released.

The song has only been performed 156 times by The Stones. The last time was in 2022.

Rolling Stones, Seattle, 15 May 2024 setlist

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Get Off of My Cloud (from December’s Children (and Everybody’s) (1965)
Let’s Spend the Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It) (from Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1974)
Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
Whole Wild World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds remaining dates are:

May 23rd MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with TBA
May 26th MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with Lawrence
May 30th Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA with The Red Clay Strays
Jun 3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL with Tyler Childers
Jun 7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA with Ghost Hounds
Jun 11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA with KALEO
Jun 15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH with Ghost Hounds
Jun 20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO with Widespread Panic
Jun 27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Bettye LaVette
Jun 30th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Lainey Wilson
Jul 5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC with Ghost Hounds
Jul 10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The War and Treaty
Jul 13th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The Linda Lindas
Jul 17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA with The Beaches

