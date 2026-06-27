The Rolling Stones Preview New Song ‘Mr Charm' In Closing Moments Of ‘Jealous Lover' Video - Noise11 Music News

The Rolling Stones have quietly unveiled a preview of an unreleased song, ‘Mr Charm’, hidden in the closing credits of their new video for ‘Jealous Lover’, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charles Melton.

by Paul Cashmere

The Rolling Stones have slipped a teaser for a previously unheard song, ‘Mr Charm’, into the final moments of the video for ‘Jealous Lover’, with the preview appearing at the 3 minute 52 second mark as the end credits roll. The unexpected reveal arrives as fans continue to dissect the band’s latest visual release and has immediately fuelled speculation that ‘Mr Charm’ could feature on the forthcoming studio album, Foreign Tongues.

The brief audio excerpt is not formally introduced in the credits and arrives only after the narrative of the video has concluded. Its placement suggests the band deliberately intended it as an easter egg for viewers who stayed through to the end of the film.

The preview also positions ‘Jealous Lover’ as more than a standalone release. By including a previously unheard recording, The Rolling Stones appear to be using the video to offer an early glimpse into the creative direction of Foreign Tongues, the band’s next studio project.

The cinematic clip for ‘Jealous Lover’ is led by actress Anya Taylor-Joy and actor Charles Melton, whose casting brings contemporary film and television star power to the production.

Taylor-Joy rose to international prominence through her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. Her screen credits also include the horror film The Witch, a recurring role in Peaky Blinders and the voice of Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. She is also set to appear in the upcoming feature Phasmophobia as Dr Eleanor Voss.

Melton is best known for his role as Reggie Mantle in Riverdale, which ran from 2017 until 2023. He earned widespread critical recognition for his performance in May December and has also appeared in Secret Headquarters, Warfare and the second season of Beef.

The video itself unfolds with meticulously choreographed sequences and a strong narrative aesthetic that aligns with some of the most ambitious visual projects in The Rolling Stones catalogue. The production continues the band’s long-running practice of pairing new music with cinematic storytelling and notable acting talent.

Directing duties were handled by the British creative partnership Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor, who work collectively under the name Us. The duo first met while studying graphic design at Kingston University before moving into film and music video production.

Barrett and Taylor have built an extensive body of work across music, advertising and television. Their recent credits include directing the seventh season Black Mirror episode Eulogy, starring Paul Giamatti, which attracted attention for its innovative visual effects techniques.

The pair also wrote and directed the award-winning short film Cautionary Tales, the story of an isolated boy with a facial disfigurement who finds acceptance among a community of outsiders.

Their music video work spans an eclectic range of artists. Alongside directing The Rolling Stones’ new Jealous Lover clip, they previously collaborated with the band on the video for Scarlet, which starred Paul Mescal. Elsewhere, their credits include videos for Radiohead and Thom Yorke, Harry Styles’ Kiwi, Jack White’s Over and Over and Over, as well as projects for Hozier, Foals, Labrinth, Benga and Dels.

Outside music, Barrett and Taylor have also directed commercial campaigns for global brands including Apple, Nike, Airbnb, IKEA, Honda and Cadbury. Their one-shot commercial for The Sunday Times, titled Icons, collected numerous honours, including multiple Gold awards at Cannes and D&AD.

For The Rolling Stones, the hidden appearance of ‘Mr Charm’ ensures that conversation around Jealous Lover will continue beyond the video’s release. Whether the song emerges as the next single from Foreign Tongues or remains simply a tantalising preview, the band has once again demonstrated an ability to turn even the closing credits of a music video into a news event.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)