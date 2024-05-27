 The Rolling Stones Treat New Jersey Five Unique Songs Including One Premiere - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones Treat New Jersey Five Unique Songs Including One Premiere

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones are on the east coast of the USA with two shows in New Jersey for the Hackney Diamonds tour.

Four old and one new song were first timers on the tour. The new song by Keith ‘Tell Me Straight’ from ‘Hackney Diamonds’ was played live for the very first time.

At the first New Jersey show on May 23, ‘Shattered’ from the ‘Some Girls’ album made a first time ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour appearance. Actually it was a second ‘Hackney Diamonds’ appearance if we count the invite only 19 October 2023 album launch show at the Racket Club in New York.

At the May 26 show ‘Bitch’ from “Sticky Fingers’ was played for the first time since 2022. ‘Doo Doo Doo Doo’ from ‘Goats Head Soup’ was played for the first time since 2021. ‘Midnight Rambler’, a centrepiece of the 2022 show made a first appearance at this show and at the previous show.

Rolling Stones, New Jersey, May 26 2024 Setlist

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Get Off of My Cloud (from December’s Children (and Everybody’s) (1965)
Bitch (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) (from Goat’s Head Soup, 1973)
Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
Whole Wild World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Tell Me Straight (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:
Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

Rolling Stones, New Jersey, May 23 2024 Setlist

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Get Off of My Cloud (from December’s Children (and Everybody’s) (1965)
Shattered (from Some Girls, 1978)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It) (from It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll, 1974)
Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

