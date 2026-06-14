The Temptations Gettin' Ready Turns 60, The Album That Changed Motown's Direction - Noise11 Music News

Sixty years after its release, The Temptations’ Gettin’ Ready remains one of the pivotal albums in Motown history, capturing the moment Norman Whitfield emerged as a creative force while the group delivered some of the defining soul recordings of the 1960s.

by Paul Cashmere

Released in 1966, Gettin’ Ready was the fourth studio album by The Temptations and a record that marked a significant turning point for both the group and Motown. The album arrived during a period of rapid change, documenting the transition from Smokey Robinson’s stewardship as the group’s primary producer to the rise of Norman Whitfield, whose influence would help shape the next decade of Motown sound. Six decades later, the album stands as one of the most important releases in The Temptations’ catalogue.

At the time of its release, The Temptations were already among Motown’s premier acts, but Gettin’ Ready captured a group evolving artistically and commercially. The album produced two number one R&B singles, each representing a different creative vision.

Smokey Robinson’s Get Ready, featuring Eddie Kendricks on lead vocals, topped the R&B chart despite achieving only modest success on the pop chart. Norman Whitfield’s Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, led by David Ruffin, followed and became an even bigger crossover success.

The importance of Ain’t Too Proud To Beg extends well beyond its chart performance. Recorded at Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit and released in May 1966, the song reached number 13 on the Billboard pop chart and spent eight non-consecutive weeks at number one on the R&B chart. Its success altered the internal dynamics of The Temptations’ recording career. Whitfield’s triumph effectively positioned him as the group’s principal producer, beginning a creative partnership that would later produce classics including I Wish It Would Rain, Cloud Nine, Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today) and Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.

The song also enjoyed a long life beyond Motown. In 1974, The Rolling Stones recorded their own version for the album It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll, introducing the song to a new generation of rock audiences and demonstrating the strength of Whitfield and Eddie Holland Jr.’s songwriting. More than two decades later, the song would gain renewed visibility through its inclusion in the soundtrack to The Big Chill.

Beyond its hit singles, Gettin’ Ready showcased the depth of talent within Motown’s creative ecosystem. The album featured performances by The Funk Brothers, the legendary studio musicians behind countless Motown recordings, while some tracks incorporated arrangements involving members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The Andantes provided backing vocals on Get Ready, while an archival recording of Not Now (I’ll Tell You Later) featured The Supremes in a supporting role.

The album also revealed the diversity of The Temptations’ vocal line-up. David Ruffin delivered standout performances on Little Miss Sweetness and Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, while Eddie Kendricks took centre stage on Get Ready, Too Busy Thinking About My Baby and several other tracks. Paul Williams, Melvin Franklin and Otis Williams also played important roles throughout the record, highlighting the collective strength that distinguished the group from many of their contemporaries.

From a catalogue perspective, Gettin’ Ready occupies a unique position. It arrived between the Smokey Robinson dominated era of albums such as The Temptations Sing Smokey and the more experimental Norman Whitfield productions that would define the late 1960s and early 1970s. It is effectively the bridge between two distinct chapters of The Temptations’ history.

The album also contains the original recording of Too Busy Thinking About My Baby, a song later reworked by Marvin Gaye into a major hit in 1969. Several tracks were written by members of The Miracles songwriting team, including Robinson, Bobby Rogers, Pete Moore, Ronnie White and Marv Tarplin, reflecting the collaborative culture that made Motown one of the most successful record labels in popular music history.

Commercially, Gettin’ Ready was one of The Temptations’ strongest early albums. It reached number 12 on the Billboard 200, topped the U.S. R&B albums chart and also found success in the United Kingdom, peaking at number 40. Those results helped cement The Temptations as one of Motown’s most important album acts at a time when singles still dominated the marketplace.

Sixty years on, Gettin’ Ready remains more than a collection of hit songs. It documents a crucial transition in Motown history, captures one of the greatest vocal groups of all time at a creative crossroads and introduced the producer who would help define the next phase of The Temptations’ remarkable career.

Tracklisting

Say You

Little Miss Sweetness

Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

Get Ready

Lonely, Lonely Man Am I

Too Busy Thinking About My Baby

I’ve Been Good To You

It’s A Lonely World Without Your Love

Fading Away

Who You Gonna Run To

You’re Not An Ordinary Girl

Not Now (I’ll Tell You Later)

1998 CD Reissue Bonus Tracks

Give It Up

The Man Who Don’t Believe In Love

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