The Wedding Present To Release First New Music In Three Decades - Noise11.com

In 1996, The Wedding Present veered into new territory with the release of Mini, an EP of six songs, each linked thematically to the open road and the art of driving. Almost three decades later, frontman David Gedge has decided it’s time to rev the engine again. On 5 December, the band will deliver Maxi, a brand-new six-track collection cut from the same conceptual cloth but with an altogether more expansive sound.

Maxi will be available on clear 10” vinyl and CD, and is already open for pre-orders through Scopitones, the group’s own label. The new release follows quickly on the heels of 40, a sprawling four-vinyl, four-CD retrospective capturing highlights from the band’s catalogue. Fittingly, the final track on 40 is “Hot Wheels” – one of the standout cuts from Maxi, giving fans an early taste of the band’s latest creative gear shift.

While Mini was known for its tight, indie-rock immediacy, Maxi takes the same road trip premise and heads into broader sonic landscapes. Much of this evolution, Gedge suggests, is down to the fresh energy brought in by guitarist Rachael Wood, who joined the group shortly before the writing process began.

The record kicks off with “Scream, If You Want To Go Faster”, a slow-burning, post-rock opener that gradually accelerates before handing the wheel to the riff-heavy “Grand Prix”. Together, they set a dynamic tone that differs from The Wedding Present’s classic style while still keeping their DNA intact.

The heart of the EP arrives with “Hot Wheels” and “Two For The Road”, tracks that carry the unmistakable urgency of Gedge’s guitar work and lyrical directness. These songs shine a headlight on matters of love, longing and human connection – themes that have always been at the centre of The Wedding Present’s best work.

“Interceptor” brings a darker, bass-driven mood before the guitars roar back into focus, reconnecting with the post-rock textures that open the record. The journey concludes with “Silver Shadow”, a sprawling closer that ebbs and flows in tempo, balancing intimacy with elation in a way that only Gedge seems able to write.

“As I said in my sleeve notes for 40,” Gedge explains, “the songs we recorded for Maxi were written relatively quickly because I had felt particularly inspired, both lyrically with situations occurring in my life and musically, writing with the then recently-arrived Rachael. The resulting tracks feel bigger and moodier than we’ve had for a while… and they’re certainly feistier, thanks to The Wedding Present’s new rock queen and her armoury of guitars and pedals!”

That “feistiness” can be felt across all six songs, which manage to blend the band’s knack for sharp indie rock with a more cinematic sensibility.

The release of Maxi is perfectly timed with The Wedding Present’s milestone 40th anniversary. To celebrate, the band are heading out on a tour of the UK and Ireland in September and October, bringing with them special guests including Mozart Estate, The Loft, Belle & Chain and West Wickhams.

The Wedding Present are an English indie rock band formed in Leeds in 1985, led by singer and guitarist David Gedge, who has remained the group’s central figure throughout their long career. Emerging from the mid-80s independent scene, they quickly established themselves with fast-paced guitars, raw energy and sharp, emotionally charged lyrics about relationships and heartbreak.

Their debut album George Best in 1987 drew widespread acclaim and set the tone for their sound, energetic, jangly guitar work paired with Gedge’s honest and often wry storytelling. By 1989, the follow-up Bizarro delivered their first UK Top 40 hit with the single “Kennedy”, marking the band as a force in the alternative rock landscape.

In 1991, the darker and more intense Seamonsters showcased a shift in style with Steve Albini in the producer’s chair, cementing the group’s reputation for evolving creatively while staying true to their roots. The band then pulled off one of their greatest achievements in 1992 with The Hit Parade project – releasing twelve singles in twelve months. Every release made the UK Top 30, equalling a record previously held by Elvis Presley.

Through the 1990s, The Wedding Present continued to experiment, with albums such as Watusi in 1994 and Saturnalia in 1996 broadening their palette. After a hiatus, they returned in the 2000s with Take Fountain (2005), followed by El Rey (2008), Valentina (2012), and the ambitious double album Going, Going… in 2016, which blended music with filmic visuals.

The Wedding Present’s connection with fans has always been strengthened by their prolific live performances and their celebrated BBC radio sessions. With a career spanning four decades, the band remains one of the UK’s most enduring and inventive indie acts, consistently pushing their sound while staying rooted in David Gedge’s uncompromising vision.

Maxi Track List

Scream, If You Want To Go Faster

Grand Prix

Hot Wheels

Two For The Road

Interceptor

Silver Shadow

Maxi is out 5 December 2025 via Scopitones.

Pre-orders are available now at scopitones.co.uk.

Dates include major stops in Manchester, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin and Belfast, alongside a series of more intimate shows across regional venues. The finale will see the group headline the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on 25 October, joined by Mozart Estate and Belle & Chain.

Live dates:

23/09 Chester – Live Rooms with Voodoo Radio

25/09 Cork – Cypress Avenue with West Wickhams

26/09 Limerick – Dolan’s with West Wickhams

27/09 Dublin – Whelan’s with West Wickhams

28/09 Belfast – Empire Music Hall with West Wickhams

02/10 Lyme Regis – Marine Theatre with West Wickhams

03/10 Bristol – O2 Academy with Mozart Estate

04/10 Aldershot – West End Centre with West Wickhams

05/10 Dover – Booking Hall with Paolo Ruiu

08/10 Glasgow – Garage with The Loft

09/10 Newcastle upon Tyne – Boiler Shop with The Loft

10/10 Manchester – O2 Ritz with Mozart Estate

11/10 Nottingham – Rock City with The Loft

15/10 Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms with The Loft

16/10 Norwich – Waterfront with The Loft

17/10 Sheffield – Leadmill with The Loft

18/10 Liverpool – O2 Academy with Mozart Estate

23/10 Birmingham – O2 Institute with Mozart Estate

24/10 Oxford – O2 Academy with Mozart Estate

25/10 London – O2 Forum Kentish Town with Mozart Estate and Belle & Chain

26/10 Stowmarket – John Peel Centre with Paolo Ruiu

