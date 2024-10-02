 The Who 60th Celebrated In UK With Stamp Series - Noise11.com
The Who UK stamp series

The Who UK stamp series

The Who 60th Celebrated In UK With Stamp Series

by Music-News.com on October 3, 2024

in News

Royal Mail today revealed images of a set of 12 Special Stamps being issued to celebrate one of the UK’s most innovative and influential bands of the rock and roll era, The Who.

Eight stamps feature images of some of their most popular and iconic album covers: My Generation, 1965; Tommy, 1969; Who’s Next, 1971; Quadrophenia, 1973; Who Are You, 1978; Face Dances, 1981; Endless Wire, 2006; and WHO, 2019.

Completing the set is a miniature-sheet featuring two publicity group shots and two images of the band’s dynamic live performances at the Marquee Club, London, in 1967 and the Kings Hall, Belle Vue, Manchester, in 1973.

The Who become the seventh music group to feature in a dedicated Royal Mail stamp issue – following on from: The Beatles, 2007; Pink Floyd, 2016; Queen, 2020; The Rolling Stones, 2022; Iron Maiden, 2023; and The Spice Girls, 2024.

Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon formed The Who in 1964. Within five years, they went from performing club shows to headlining the Woodstock festival and becoming the biggest box-office draw in the world. The group changed the way rock music was presented live and produced records that were often intelligent and challenging in content while pushing technological boundaries – both on the stage and in the studio.

The band embraced different genres of music, from proto-punk to soft rock, mock opera to rock opera, and heavy rock to orchestrated rock. They produced songs that spoke for the disaffected youth and, as The Who themselves grew older, the middle-aged. Pete Townshend, as chief songwriter, became the voice of his generation. Along their 60-year journey, The Who lost Keith Moon (in 1978) and John Entwistle (in 2002), but Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend continue to thrill audiences with some of the best rock music ever written. They also support a host of charities, for which they have raised millions of pounds in funding over the years.

Roger Daltrey said: “The artwork on the album sleeves was almost as important to the success of the record as the music. It’s great to be reminded of them.”

Pete Townshend said: “Stamp! Stamp! Stamp! It’s what I’ve done on stage all my life, sometimes in the air. At last, my stamping, and that of my buddy Roger, has been honoured properly, and will help letters, parcels and birthday cards travel through time and space, just as we have.

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today (3 October) at www.royalmail.com/thewho and by telephone on 03457 641 641. A Presentation Pack including all 12 stamps is priced at £22.80. The stamps go on general sale on 17 October.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Performs 2023 Beatles Song ‘Now and Then’ For First Time Live

Paul McCartney has performed the 2023 Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ for the first time at the first show of the 2024 ‘Got Back’ dates in South America.

16 hours ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Bob Dylan Recommends A Restaurant In New Orleans

Next time you are in New Orleans Bob Dylan recommends eating at Dooky Chase’s restaurant.

1 day ago
The Cowsills
The Cowsills Recover and Restore 1998 ‘Global’ Album

The Cowsills have recorded their second album of the 21st century with the upcoming ‘Global’ album featuring lots of special guests.

1 day ago
Kris Kristofferson phot by Ros O'Gorman
Kris Kristofferson Dies at Age 88

Music legend Kris Kristofferson has died at the age of 88.

3 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Cancels Remaining US Dates Due To Illness

Ringo Starr has cancelled the remaining shows of his US tour due to illness.

September 26, 2024
Dionne Warwick Announces 2025 Farewell Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Dionne Warwick will tour Australia and New Zealand “One Last Time” in January 2024.

September 25, 2024
Dave Mason Facebook photo
Dave Mason Cancels Remainder of 2024 Dates

Former Traffic guitarist, the legendary Dave Mason, has cancelled the remainder of his 2024 dates due to a serious heart condition.

September 24, 2024