The Who Announce Live At Eden Project Album Capturing Historic Orchestral Performance - Noise11.com

The Who will release Live At Eden Project on May 29, documenting Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend performing with the Heart Of England Philharmonic Orchestra at Cornwall’s remarkable Eden Project venue.

by Paul Cashmere

For almost six decades, The Who have stood among the most influential bands in rock history. From their explosive beginnings in the mid-1960s London mod scene to their ambitious concept albums and stadium tours, the group has repeatedly expanded the possibilities of rock music. Now, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are preparing to document one of the most distinctive shows of their later career with the release of Live At Eden Project on May 29.

The album captures the band’s performance in July 2023 at the Eden Project in Cornwall, a striking environmental and botanical complex built around vast interconnected biomes. The venue, set among the Cornish countryside, is known for its dramatic architecture and focus on sustainability. For The Who, it provided a unique setting for a concert that paired their music with the Heart Of England Philharmonic Orchestra, adding symphonic depth to songs that have already defined multiple generations of rock fans.

Recorded near the end of The Who’s touring period that featured orchestral arrangements, the performance showcased the band revisiting their catalogue with expanded instrumentation. The Eden Project’s enclosed structures created a warm acoustic environment, offering unusual clarity and intimacy for a band long associated with massive stadium productions.

That atmosphere helped shape a performance that balanced power with detail. Daltrey’s commanding vocals and Townshend’s distinctive guitar work were supported by orchestral arrangements that broadened the sonic palette of songs spanning the band’s career. The setting also created a closer connection between the band and the audience, with the venue’s smaller capacity allowing the performance to unfold with an immediacy rarely experienced at large arena shows.

The resulting recording forms a sweeping retrospective of The Who’s catalogue. Songs from the band’s early years sit alongside later classics and selections from their landmark rock operas. Among the highlights are enduring anthems such as Baba O’Riley, My Generation, and Who Are You, songs that helped define the band’s reputation for combining rock intensity with ambitious musical storytelling.

The tracklist also reaches deeper into the catalogue. Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere, originally released as a standalone single in 1965, appears alongside Cry If You Want from the 1982 album It’s Hard. Another notable inclusion is The Rock, an instrumental piece from the 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia. Together, the selections create a setlist that traces the evolution of The Who from their earliest recordings through the band’s later studio work.

The album’s announcement arrives with the release of a new version of Pinball Wizard, the first preview of the Eden Project performance. Originally written by Townshend for the 1969 rock opera Tommy, the song remains one of The Who’s most recognisable recordings. In the Eden Project version, orchestral arrangements enhance the track’s dramatic structure while maintaining the driving energy that made the original a classic.

The Eden Project concert followed a period in which The Who regularly incorporated orchestras into their touring shows. That approach began in earnest in 2019 and led to several major performances featuring expanded arrangements of their music. A previous live recording from this era, The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley, documented a large-scale stadium show in London. Live At Eden Project offers a contrasting perspective, presenting the orchestral format in a more intimate setting.

Since forming in 1964, The Who have produced some of the most influential recordings in rock history. Albums such as Tommy, Who’s Next, and Quadrophenia reshaped expectations about what rock music could achieve both musically and thematically. Their live performances also became legendary, characterised by Townshend’s windmill guitar style and the band’s explosive stage presence.

While the lineup has changed over the decades, the partnership between Townshend and Daltrey remains at the centre of the band’s identity. Their continued collaboration has allowed The Who to revisit their catalogue while presenting it in new contexts, including the orchestral arrangements heard throughout Live At Eden Project.

The album will be released in multiple formats including a 2CD Digipak, a standard 3LP Gatefold edition and a limited 3LP Gatefold pressed on recycled vinyl without plastic shrink wrap, packaged in a separate paper wallet. A digital version will also be available across major streaming platforms.

With its distinctive setting and expansive arrangements, Live At Eden Project stands as a significant document of The Who’s modern era, capturing a band that continues to reinterpret its legacy while maintaining the musical force that first made them one of rock’s defining acts.

The Who – Live At Eden Project Tracklisting

Overture

1921

Amazing Journey

Sparks

The Acid Queen

Pinball Wizard

We’re Not Gonna Take It

Who Are You

Eminence Front

The Kids Are Alright

You Better You Bet

Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

Substitute

I Can’t Explain

My Generation

Cry If You Want

Won’t Get Fooled Again

Behind Blue Eyes

The Real Me

I’m One

5:15

The Rock

Love, Reign O’er Me

Baba O’Riley

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