 The Who To Headline Nordoff Robins Christmas Show - Noise11.com
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who Pete Townshend performs at Vodafone Arena in Melbourne on 31 July 2004.

The Who To Headline Nordoff Robins Christmas Show

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2022

in News

The Who are headlining a special Christmas carol service over the festive season.

The Who will lead music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins’ annual service with a special acoustic performance at St. Luke’s Church in Chelsea on December 13.

As well as the set by Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, the evening – which is sponsored by Hipgnosis Songs for the third year – will feature other artists, including classical stars and up and coming talent, as well as celebrities delivering festive readings.

In a statement, Pete said: “Christmas is a magical time and we’re so pleased to be sharing some of our favourite songs and festive music at this year’s Nordoff Robbins Carol Service.

“Nordoff Robbins really can help people to break through barriers with music, so even the most physically or mentally isolated can connect with others and realise their true potential.

“We know from our lifelong experience making music that where words fail, music speaks – and that’s why Nordoff Robbins’ work is so important to us.”

His bandmate Roger added: “What Nordoff Robbins does with music makes such a positive change to people’s lives – which is why we’re supporting them at this very special Christmas service.

“Music is our shared language and is incredibly powerful, and music therapy can reconnect people who may otherwise feel isolated or disconnected from the world – whether a young person with autism, a person living with dementia, or somebody rebuilding their lives after an accident.”

Mince pies, mulled wine and a lot of singing are included in the ticket price, and some of Nordoff Robbins’ music therapists will also be performing outside the church to entertain the audience and raise additional funds.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Rat Pack Reloaded
The Rat Pack Revisted To Play In Sydney and Melbourne

David Malek, Martin Crewes and Zoy Frangos will perform Rat Pack Reloaded in Melbourne and Sydney over the coming week.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis

Bob Dylan paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis at his show in Nottingham, England this week, performing ‘I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye’.

November 2, 2022
The Beatles Revolver box
The Beatles Premiere Video For ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

The Beatles have premiered the first ever video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ from the ‘Revolver’ album.

November 2, 2022
The Beatles Revolver box
The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Could Have A UK No 1 This Week

After a record-breaking arrival last week which saw her claim an Official Chart Double, Taylor Swift has found herself up against none other than The Beatles in the race to keep Midnights at Number 1.

November 1, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Confirms New Rolling Stones Album Is Soon

Keith Richards has confirmed the world’s worst kept secret that a new Rolling Stones album is on the way.

October 31, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis at the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announce on May 17, 2022 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville.
Jerry Lee Lewis Passes At Age 87 (Official)

The death of Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has been officially announced, following rumours of his passing two days ago.

October 29, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Next Rolling Stones Album Will Feature Charlie Watts

Late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will feature on the band's next album, Ronnie Wood has revealed.

October 28, 2022