The Who To Release Live Album With Orchestra - Noise11.com

The Who will release a live album with a 50-piece orchestra recorded in 2019.
The July 6, 2019 show from Wembley Stadium was The Who’s only UK date on the ‘Moving On’ tour.
They performed songs from ‘Tommy’, ‘Quadrophenia’ ‘Who’s Next’ and ‘Who Are You’ as well as the latest album ‘The Who’ with a 50-piece orchestra.
“Just because it is The Who with an orchestra, in no way does it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. It is full throttle Who with horns and bells on.” Pete Townshend “Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose.”
THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY
Pete Townshend Guitar /Vocals
Roger Daltrey Vocals (plus guitar on Eminence Front)
Simon Townshend Guitar/Vocals
Loren Gold Keyboard/Vocals
Jon Button Bass
Billy Nicholls Vocals
Zak Starkey Drums
Katie Jacoby Violin
Audrey Snyder Cello
Producer – Roger Daltrey, Keith Levenson & Richard Whittaker Mixer – Gareth Johnson & Richard Whittaker
Mastering Engineer – Miles Showell
Mix Consultant – Bob Pridden
DISC ONE
Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won’t Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)
DISC TWO
Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I’m One
The Punk And The Godfather
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
Love Reign O’er Me
Baba O’Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)
BLU RAY: ATMOS MIX / STEREO / 5.1
THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY
3LP SET
3LP SET
THE WHO
THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY
LIMITED EDITION COLORED VINYL 3LP, BLACK 3LP
& 2CD/BLU-RAY FEATURING DOLBY ATMOS/5.1 MIXES
RELEASED MARCH 31st
