The Who To Release Live Album With Orchestra - Noise11.com

The Who will release a live album with a 50-piece orchestra recorded in 2019.

The July 6, 2019 show from Wembley Stadium was The Who’s only UK date on the ‘Moving On’ tour.

They performed songs from ‘Tommy’, ‘Quadrophenia’ ‘Who’s Next’ and ‘Who Are You’ as well as the latest album ‘The Who’ with a 50-piece orchestra.

“Just because it is The Who with an orchestra, in no way does it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. It is full throttle Who with horns and bells on.” Pete Townshend “Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose.”

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY

Pete Townshend Guitar /Vocals

Roger Daltrey Vocals (plus guitar on Eminence Front)

Simon Townshend Guitar/Vocals

Loren Gold Keyboard/Vocals

Jon Button Bass

Billy Nicholls Vocals

Zak Starkey Drums

Katie Jacoby Violin

Audrey Snyder Cello

Producer – Roger Daltrey, Keith Levenson & Richard Whittaker Mixer – Gareth Johnson & Richard Whittaker

Mastering Engineer – Miles Showell

Mix Consultant – Bob Pridden

DISC ONE

Who Are You

Eminence Front

Imagine A Man

Pinball Wizard

Hero Ground Zero

Join Together

Substitute (No Orchestra)

The Seeker (No Orchestra)

Won’t Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)

Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)

DISC TWO

Ball And Chain

The Real Me

I’m One

The Punk And The Godfather

5:15

Drowned (No Orchestra)

The Rock

Love Reign O’er Me

Baba O’Riley

Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)

BLU RAY: ATMOS MIX / STEREO / 5.1

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY

3LP SET

SIDE ONE

THE WHO

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY

LIMITED EDITION COLORED VINYL 3LP, BLACK 3LP

& 2CD/BLU-RAY FEATURING DOLBY ATMOS/5.1 MIXES

RELEASED MARCH 31st

Noise11.com

