Thompson Twins Announce Definitive Career Collection Industry & Seduction - Noise11.com

Thompson Twins will finally receive the career-spanning retrospective their fans have long been asking for. Industry & Seduction: A Thompson Twins Collection will be released on 31 October 2025, available as a 3CD deluxe set, 2LP coloured vinyl and single CD edition. All tracks have been newly remastered at Abbey Road Studios.

The collection charts the band’s evolution from their 1977 beginnings in Sheffield, through the global hits of the 80s, and into the electronic soundscapes of Babble in the 90s.

The Thompson Twins were one of the key British acts of the 80s. Alongside Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, Culture Club, Eurythmics and The Police, they helped spearhead the so-called “Second British Invasion” in the United States. The group scored seven US Top 40 singles and 10 UK Top 40 hits, with songs like Hold Me Now, Doctor! Doctor!, Lay Your Hands on Me, Love On Your Side and King For A Day becoming staples of the era.

Industry & Seduction is the first compilation curated by Tom Bailey and Alannah Currie themselves. It pulls together the hits, deep cuts, rare B-sides, key Babble material, and – for the first time ever on CD – the Into The Gap live album, recorded before 20,000 fans in California at the height of the group’s fame.

Alannah Currie calls the collection “long overdue”, while Bailey says, “People want the hits, but on a 3CD package it’s nice to also have the weird stuff and a live disc. I think everyone will be happy.”

The Thompson Twins first broke through in America with In The Name of Love in 1982, a track that bridged their art-pop beginnings with the polished sound that would take them to the top of the charts. Their 1984 album Into The Gap made them MTV icons and cemented their place in pop history, selling over five million copies worldwide.

Later, they worked with Nile Rodgers, played Live Aid alongside Madonna, and continued to evolve through albums like Close to the Bone and Queer before reinventing themselves in the 90s as Babble.

Currie reflects on the broader scope of the release: “Beyond the shiny hits, much of what we did was experimental, funny, dark, and unresolved. I hope people listen and understand the wider context of who we were.”

Industry & Seduction: A Thompson Twins Collection will feature 40 tracks on the deluxe 3CD set, including remasters of all the major singles, fan favourites, rare material, and the complete Into The Gap live performance. All editions will include new artwork by Alannah Currie and extensive sleeve notes based on fresh interviews with both Currie and Bailey.

Industry & Seduction: A Thompson Twins Collection – Tracklistings

1CD Edition

Hold Me Now (2024 Remaster)

If You Were Here (2025 Remaster)

Doctor! Doctor! (2024 Remaster)

Lies (2025 Remaster)

Lay Your Hands (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

King For A Day (2025 Remaster)

You Take Me Up (2024 Remaster)

Love On Your Side (2025 Remaster)

Sister of Mercy (2024 Remaster)

The Gap (2024 Remaster)

We Are Detective (2025 Remaster)

In The Name of Love (2025 Remaster)

Future Days (2025 Remaster)

No Peace For The Wicked (2024 Remaster)

Roll Over (2025 Remaster)

Kamikaze (2025 Remaster)

Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Revolution (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Nothing In Common (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Breakaway (2025 Remaster)

3CD Deluxe Edition

Disc 1 – The Hits Remastered

Hold Me Now (2024 Remaster)

If You Were Here (2025 Remaster)

Doctor! Doctor! (2024 Remaster)

Lies (2025 Remaster)

Lay Your Hands (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

King For A Day (2025 Remaster)

You Take Me Up (2024 Remaster)

Love On Your Side (2025 Remaster)

Sister of Mercy (2024 Remaster)

The Gap (2024 Remaster)

We Are Detective (2025 Remaster)

In The Name of Love (2025 Remaster)

Future Days (2025 Remaster)

No Peace For The Wicked (2024 Remaster)

Roll Over (2025 Remaster)

Kamikaze (2025 Remaster)

Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Revolution (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Nothing In Common (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Breakaway (2025 Remaster)

Disc 2 – Deep Cuts and Babble

Politics

Squares and Triangles

Oumma Aularesso (Animal Laugh)

Come Inside (Feedback Max Remix)

She’s In Love With Mystery

Passion Planet

Beach Culture

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Take Me Away

The Downward Pull of Heaven’s Force

Tribe

Beautiful

Strange Jane

Queer

You Kill Me

Just Like You

Shake It Down

Queen of the USA

Sugar Daddy

Disc 3 – Into The Gap Live (Del Mar Race Track, USA, 1984)

Intro

The Gap

Day After Day

Judy Do

Watching

You Take Me Up

Hold Me Now

No Peace For The Wicked

Sister Of Mercy

In The Name Of Love

Lies

Doctor! Doctor!

Kamikaze

Love On Your Side

Double LP – Coloured Vinyl

Side 1

Hold Me Now (2024 Remaster)

If You Were Here (2025 Remaster)

Doctor! Doctor! (2024 Remaster)

Lies (2025 Remaster)

Lay Your Hands (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Side 2

King For A Day (2025 Remaster)

You Take Me Up (2024 Remaster)

Love On Your Side (2025 Remaster)

Sister of Mercy (2024 Remaster)

The Gap (2024 Remaster)

Side 3

We Are Detective (2025 Remaster)

In The Name of Love (2025 Remaster)

Future Days (2025 Remaster)

No Peace For The Wicked (2024 Remaster)

Roll Over (2025 Remaster)

Side 4

Kamikaze (2025 Remaster)

Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Revolution (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Nothing In Common (7″ Version – 2025 Remaster)

Breakaway (2025 Remaster)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)