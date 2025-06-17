Three Beatles Sons Play On Mantra of the Cosmos Record - Noise11.com

Three Beatles members’ sons feature on a new song from Zak Starkey’s band Mantra of the Cosmos.

Sir Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey, Sir Paul McCartney’s son James McCartney and the late John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon have come together on the Mantra Of The Cosmos song Rip Off.

It’s not the first collaboration between offspring of the legendary Liverpool band, with Sean and James having teamed up in 2024 on the track Primrose Hill.

Zak has insisted his supergroup – which also includes Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez and former Oasis bassist Andy Bell – do not sound anything like the Fab Four.

He recently told The Telegraph: “No it’s not.

“It’s like Mantra Of The Cosmos with them in it. It’s Sean of the Cosmos and James of the Cosmos, it’s still my band.”

Zak previously shot down suggestioning he and Sean were forming a band together on social media after a picture of the pair set off the rumour mill.

He wrote: “If we had spent 3 years sleeping on flea infested mattresses in the back room of a Hamburg club it might have chemistry.

“But we have been swaddled in silken robes in houses so big that it’s too far to go and make a piece of toast – seen?”

The latest tune comes after the group released ‘Domino Bones (Get Dangerous)’ featuring Noel Gallagher.

Zak also insisted in his interview with The Telegraph that he isn’t as wealthy as the other children of the Beatles.

The 59-year-old drummer is the eldest of Ringo’s three children with late hairdresser Maureen Cox and he’s adamant he doesn’t have the same kind of wealth as the other Beatles offspring, because they inherited money from their parents while Zak’s mum died penniless in 1994.

He told the newspaper: “[The others have] loads of money because their dads are dead. James’ mum [Linda McCartney] is dead. Left him a lot of money.

“[But] my mum died skint with a whole desk-full of brown envelopes that she never opened because she spent all her money on her friends.”

Zak – who recently lost his gig drumming with The Who – added of his financial woes: “And now I haven’t got a job.”

The sticksman was let go by the band earlier this year before being welcomed back and then dismissed once again, and Zak’s departure was put down to disagreements over his performance at a gig at the Royal Albert Hall in London in April but he’s convinced it was the product of tensions that have plagued the band for years.

Zak claims The Who’s Pete Townshend went along with the decision to part ways with the drummer for a second time because he didn’t want to disagree with frontman Sir Roger Daltrey.

He told the publication: “What happened was I got it right and Roger [Daltrey] got it wrong … I watched the show and I can’t find any dropped beats. Then Pete had to go along with it because Pete’s had 60 years of arguing with Roger …

“I don’t blame anyone. I blame The Who because they’re unpredictable, aggressive and fucking insane.”

He went on to reveal he’s written to music legend Bob Dylan to ask if he needs a drummer, but hasn’t heard back from him.

However, Zak’s drumming days with The Who might not be over for good.

He added: “I spoke to Roger last week and he said: ‘Don’t take your drums out of [The Who’s] warehouse yet in case we need you’. I said: ‘Best let me know.'”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook