Tom Odell Shares New Album A Wonderful Life and Announces Global Tour - Noise11.com

Award-winning British singer-songwriter Tom Odell has today released his highly anticipated new album A Wonderful Life (September 5, 2025). Alongside the record, Odell has also unveiled the official music video for the title track Wonderful Life.
Speaking about the project, Odell says the record represents the culmination of more than a decade of artistic exploration. “With each song, I tried to create little universes, little worlds within those songs that one can keep discovering things,” Odell reflects. “I’m really proud of this album. In a lot of ways, I feel like it’s the album I’ve been trying to make for the last 12, 13 years. So, here we go. Here it is for you.”
In the lead-up to the album’s release, Odell teased fans with singles Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder, Ugly, and Don’t Let Me Go. He recently performed Don’t Let Me Go on CBS Saturday Morning, accompanied by a candid interview with Anthony Mason.
Odell describes the album as both a reflection of and a response to the overwhelming news cycle of recent years. “There’s been this sense, almost every week, that the world is ending in some capacity—which it is, for some people,” he says. Much of the record channels despair, frustration and helplessness, but also the possibility of hope.
The album was recorded at some of London’s most storied studios—Church Studios, HOXA, and RAK Studios’ legendary Room One, home to classic sessions from Radiohead, The Pogues, and Ultravox. Odell opted for a live band set-up, recording with instruments bleeding into one another to capture a rawer, more organic sound.
Since his breakthrough with Another Love in 2012, Odell has been regarded as one of Britain’s most emotionally direct songwriters. His heartfelt storytelling has earned him both a BRIT Award and an Ivor Novello Award, as well as widespread acclaim from The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The Telegraph, and The Observer.
Odell will take A Wonderful Life around the globe this fall. The run begins with a string of intimate club dates in North America, offering fans the rare opportunity to see him in some of the smallest venues he has played in years.
In October, he shifts gears into full arena mode across Europe, with headline shows booked at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Berlin’s Uber Arena, and a double night at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.
The tour follows Odell’s special guest appearances earlier this year with Billie Eilish on the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour and with The Lumineers on their Automatic World Tour.
A Wonderful Life Tracklist
Don’t Let Me Go
Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder
Prayer
Can We Just Go Home Now
Why Do I Always Want The Things I Can’t Have
Wonderful Life
Ugly
Strange House
Can Old Lovers Ever Be Friends?
The End of Suffering
Tom Odell 2025 Tour Dates
North America (Intimate Shows)
Sep 18 — Chicago, IL — Vic Theatre
Sep 20 — Washington, D.C. — Lincoln Theatre
Sep 21 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts
Sep 22 — New York, NY — Webster Hall
Sep 25 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
Sep 27 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall
Sep 29 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Sep 30 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall
European Arena Tour
Oct 21 — Cardiff, UK — Cardiff Utilita Arena
Oct 23 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena
Oct 24 — Belfast, UK — The SSE Arena
Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-Op Live
Oct 29 — London, UK — O2 Arena
Oct 31 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
Nov 1 — Cologne, DE — Lanxess Arena
Nov 3 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
Nov 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
Nov 7 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena
Nov 8 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena
Nov 10 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena
Nov 11 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena
Nov 13 — Leipzig, DE — Arena Leipzig
Nov 14 — Munich, DE — Olympiahalle
Nov 16 — Budapest, HU — Budapest Arena
Nov 17 — Krakow, PL — TAURON Arena
Nov 19 — Prague-Bubeneč, CZ — Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Nov 20 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena
Nov 22 — Mannheim, DE — SAP Arena
Nov 23 — Vienna, AT — Stadthalle
Nov 26 — Zurich, CH — Hallenstadion
Nov 27 — Milan, IT — Unipol (Mediolanum Forum)
Nov 30 — Barcelona, ES — Sant Jordi Club
Dec 1 — Madrid, ES — Movistar Arena
Dec 3 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU — Rockhal
Dec 4 — Antwerp, BE — Sportpaleis
For tickets and further details, visit tomodell.com.
