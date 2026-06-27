Tom Petty Estate Releases Extended Versions Of ‘American Girl' And ‘Breakdown' For 50th Anniversary - Noise11 Music News

The Tom Petty Estate has unveiled newly mixed and extended versions of ‘American Girl’ and ‘Breakdown’ as celebrations continue for the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ debut recordings.

by Paul Cashmere

The Tom Petty Estate has released extended versions of ‘American Girl’ and ‘Breakdown’, newly remixed from the original multi-track tapes in Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos to mark the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. The updated recordings revisit two songs that helped define the band’s career and remain among the most enduring tracks in American rock music.

The release revisits recordings first made in 1976 at Shelter Brown Room Studio. According to the estate, ‘American Girl’ was recorded on 4 July 1976, a date that has taken on additional symbolism as the song became increasingly associated with American culture and identity over the decades.

‘American Girl’ has proved remarkably durable since its release, regularly returning to streaming charts around Independence Day in the United States. Earlier this month, the new mix featured in a Major League Baseball presentation marking the forthcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial celebrations.

Fans are also hearing a longer version of ‘Breakdown’, a song that introduced Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to mainstream audiences. The track became the band’s first Top 40 hit and remains one of its most recognisable recordings, built around guitarist Mike Campbell’s distinctive riff and a restrained arrangement that contrasted with much of the rock music of the era.

The origins of ‘Breakdown’ have become part of Heartbreakers lore. Petty reportedly wrote the song during a late-night writing session and then called his bandmates back into the studio in the early hours of the morning to record it. The original recording reportedly ran for more than seven minutes before being edited into the version released as the band’s debut single.

Both songs first appeared on Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, the self-titled debut album that is also marking its 50th anniversary this year. The record established Petty and the Heartbreakers as a fully realised band from the outset and has since been widely regarded as one of rock’s defining debut albums.

The anniversary arrives nearly a decade after Petty’s death in October 2017. He died shortly after completing the 40th anniversary tour of the Heartbreakers, leaving behind an extensive archive of unreleased recordings and alternate versions of familiar songs.

Across a career spanning more than 40 years, Petty became one of American rock’s most influential songwriters and performers. Beyond the 13 studio albums recorded with the Heartbreakers, he released acclaimed solo works including Full Moon Fever, Wildflowers and Highway Companion. He was also a member of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys and reunited with his pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch later in his career.

Petty’s achievements include induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as multiple Grammy Awards. His recordings have sold more than 85 million copies worldwide and generated billions of streams, ensuring that songs such as ‘American Girl’ and ‘Breakdown’ continue to reach new generations of listeners.

The latest anniversary releases are part of the Tom Petty Estate’s continuing efforts to preserve and expand Petty’s musical legacy, drawing renewed attention to recordings that remain central to the story of American rock music.

Find the new versions here

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