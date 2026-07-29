Tony Iommi Returns With First Solo Album In 21 Years, Announces From The Dark - Noise11 Music News

Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi has announced his first solo album in more than two decades, *From The Dark*, with the opening single ‘World Alone’ released ahead of the album’s October launch.

by Paul Cashmere

Tony Iommi will release his first solo studio album in 21 years when From The Dark is issued through BMG on 23 October 2026, marking his first full-length solo project since 2005’s Fused. The announcement comes with the release of the album’s lead single, ‘World Alone’, featuring Norwegian vocalist Jorn Lande, who performs throughout the new record and shares songwriting credits across the album.

The release represents a significant new chapter for one of heavy metal’s most influential musicians following Black Sabbath’s farewell performance at the Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham in 2025. While Iommi has remained active through collaborations, guest appearances and soundtrack work in recent years, From The Dark is his first complete solo album since reuniting with Black Sabbath for 13 in 2013 and the band’s final touring years.

The first single, ‘World Alone’, premiered during a global streaming event staged in Birmingham, Iommi’s hometown, close to the Black Sabbath Bridge, which was unveiled in 2019 as a civic tribute to the pioneering band.

‘World Alone’ pairs Iommi’s trademark guitar riffs with the vocals of Jorn Lande, whose long association with melodic hard rock and heavy metal has made him one of Europe’s most respected singers. The accompanying video places its central character inside a dystopian futuristic world where survival depends on navigating a dangerous virtual landscape.

Across the album, Iommi is joined by bassist Becky Baldwin and drummer Karl Brazil. The project was co-produced by Iommi and long-time collaborator Mike Exeter, who has worked extensively with Black Sabbath and on several previous Iommi recordings.

Speaking about the project, Iommi said, “It’s an album we’ve really enjoyed making. We’re not trying to prove anything. It’s a great album, it rocks!”

The eight-song collection opens with ‘Over The Violent Sun’ before moving through tracks including ‘Black Times’, ‘World Alone’, ‘Beyond The Dead’, ‘Stormwatcher’, ‘Death Wake’, ‘Return Of The Arbalist’ and the closing epic ‘Legacy’. Lande’s lyrics explore themes including mortality, dystopian imagery and the human condition, while Iommi’s guitar work remains firmly rooted in the style that helped establish heavy metal more than five decades ago.

Deluxe editions will also feature the bonus tracks ‘Scent Of Dark’ and ‘Deified’, two instrumental recordings first released independently in recent years.

Collectors will have several physical editions to choose from. The album will be released across multiple double vinyl pressings, all cut at 45rpm, alongside deluxe CD editions featuring expanded packaging, including a 32-page media book. A limited edition 7-inch single of ‘World Alone’, backed with an exclusive instrumental version, is scheduled for release on 4 September.

Few guitarists have exerted the influence of Tony Iommi on modern rock music. As Black Sabbath’s founding guitarist, principal songwriter and only constant member throughout the band’s career, he helped define the musical vocabulary of heavy metal.

His distinctive style emerged after an industrial accident at age 17 cost him the tips of two fingers on his fretting hand. Rather than abandon music, Iommi adapted his technique using homemade finger coverings, lighter guitar strings and lower tunings, innovations that ultimately became central to Black Sabbath’s sound and influenced generations of rock and metal musicians.

Since Black Sabbath’s retirement from touring, Iommi has continued recording selectively. He appeared on Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9, collaborated with Birmingham Royal Ballet on Black Sabbath: The Ballet, contributed to Robbie Williams’ 2025 single ‘Rocket’ and received an MBE in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

From The Dark continues that creative momentum while returning Iommi to the solo spotlight for the first time in more than two decades. The album also represents his first major studio release since the death of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, closing another chapter in the guitarist’s long career while demonstrating his continued commitment to recording new music.

Tracklisting

Over The Violent Sun

Black Times

World Alone

Beyond The Dead

Stormwatcher

Death Wake

Return Of The Arbalist

Legacy

Deluxe CD bonus tracks

Scent Of Dark

Deified

Tony Iommi From The Dark

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