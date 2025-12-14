Tori Amos Returns To Strange Little Girls For 25th Anniversary Reissue - Noise11.com

Tori Amos will revisit one of her most provocative records in early 2026 with a major reissue of Strange Little Girls. The album will be reissued on 20 February 2026 through Rhino, marking 25 years since its original release in 2001. The expanded edition restores the project to public view with remastered audio, additional tracks, new artwork, and important contextual changes.

Strange Little Girls arrived between To Venus And Back and Scarlett’s Walk, during a period of bold artistic experimentation for Amos. The album featured 12 songs written and originally performed by men, reframed from a female perspective. Amos did not approach the material as a traditional covers record. Each track was assigned a distinct female persona, allowing her to explore gender, power, vulnerability, and voice.

The song selection ranged widely across genres and eras. Amos moved from Depeche Mode to Tom Waits, from Neil Young to Slayer, often transforming familiar material into unsettling new forms. Her reinterpretation of Eminem’s ’97 Bonnie & Clyde became one of the album’s most discussed moments, while Raining Blood was slowed into a tense, atmospheric piece.

The album’s impact extended beyond sound. Amos worked with renowned makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin to embody 12 different characters. Each persona was photographed and presented as part of the album’s visual narrative. These images gave Strange Little Girls a striking and theatrical identity that separated it from conventional releases of the era.

The original recording sessions took place at Amos’ Martian Engineering studio in Cornwall, England. She was joined by longtime collaborators including Matt Chamberlain on drums, Jon Evans on bass, Adrian Belew on guitar, and John Philip Shenale on arrangements. The album debuted at number four in the United States, becoming one of Amos’ strongest chart performances.

The 2026 reissue expands the album from 12 tracks to 16. Alongside the newly remastered original album, the release includes two B-sides and two previously unreleased recordings. Added tracks include After All, originally by David Bowie, and Only Women Bleed, originally by Alice Cooper. Both songs were recorded during the original sessions and have long been sought after by fans.

The expanded edition also unveils two unreleased covers from the era. These are Growin’ Up by Bruce Springsteen and Hoover Factory by Elvis Costello. Both tracks were recorded during the original Strange Little Girls sessions but were not issued at the time.

The reissue features new cover art based on the Rattlesnakes character. It will be released as a 2CD set with a poster and as a 2LP vinyl edition. This marks the first time Strange Little Girls has been made available on vinyl. The vinyl release also celebrates the album’s original concept, with multiple cover variations reflecting the different characters Amos created.

The original 2001 release included short fictional texts accompanying the character photographs. These texts were written by author Neil Gaiman and appeared in the album’s original packaging. For the 2026 reissue, the Neil Gaiman text has been removed from the presentation.

This decision reflects a broader shift in how the album is contextualised for its anniversary release. The focus of the reissue is placed squarely on Amos’ music, performances, and visual concepts, without including the previously published narrative material.

Strange Little Girls 25th Anniversary Tracklisting

2LP Vinyl

LP 1 – 2026 Remaster

Side A

New Age [Originally By The Velvet Underground]

’97 Bonnie & Clyde [Originally By Eminem]

Strange Little Girl [Originally By The Stranglers]

Enjoy The Silence [Originally By Depeche Mode]

Side B

I’m Not In Love [Originally By 10cc]

Rattlesnakes [Originally By Lloyd Cole & The Commotions]

Time [Originally By Tom Waits]

Heart Of Gold [Originally By Neil Young]

LP 2 – 2026 Remaster

Side C

I Don’t Like Mondays [Originally By The Boomtown Rats]

Happiness Is A Warm Gun [Originally By The Beatles]

Raining Blood [Originally By Slayer]

Real Men [Originally By Joe Jackson]

Side D

Growing Up [Previously Unreleased Originally By Bruce Springsteen]

Hoover Factory [Previously Unreleased Originally By Elvis Costello]

After All [B-Side Originally By David Bowie]

Only Women Bleed [B-Side Originally By Alice Cooper]

Tori Amos will tour the UK and Europe in support of her upcoming album In Time Of Dragons in 2026.

Dates are

April 8, City Hall, Sheffield

April 10, Symphony Hall, Birmingham

April 11, Beacon, Bristol

April 13, Apollo Theater, Manchester

April 15, Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

April 16, City Hall, Newcastle

April 18, Waterfront Hall, Belfast

April 19, Bord Gais, Dublin

April 21, Royal Albert Hall, London

April 24, Carre Theatre, Amsterdam

April 25, Carre Theatre, Amsterdam

April 27, Cirque Royale, Brussels

April 28, Olympia, Paris

April 30, Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf

May 1, Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

May 3, Erkel Theatre, Budapest

May 5, Teatro Arcimboldi, Milan

May 6, Theater 11, Zurich

May 8, Konzerthaus, Freiburg

May 10, Circus Krone, Munich

May 12, Torwar, Warsaw

May 14, Tempodrom, Berlin

May 16, Laeiszhalle, Hamburg

May 17, Metropol, Bremen

May 19, Falkoner, Copenhagen

May 20, Cirkus, Stockholm

May 23, Concert House, Oslo

May 25, Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki

May 27, Alexela Concert Hall, Tallinn

May 28, Arena, Riga

May 30, Compensa Hall, Vilnius

