 Tupac Estate Threatens Drake - Noise11.com
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tupac Estate Threatens Drake

by Music-News.com on April 26, 2024

in News

Drake has been threatened with legal action by Tupac Shakur’s estate over his new song Taylor Made Freestyle.

Tupac’s estate is threatening to sue Drake for using an AI-generated version of Shakur’s voice in his recent Kendrick Lamar diss track.

In a cease-and-desist letter, lawyer Howard King called on Drake to remove the track from all platforms within 24 hours. If he does not confirm his cooperation by noon on Thursday, the estate will “pursue all of its legal remedies” against him.

“The estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorised use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” King writes in his letter, reports Billboard. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of.. the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The estate would never have given its approval for this use.”

King continued, “The unauthorised, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.”

In addition to the song’s removal, the estate is also seeking all of the track’s profits as well as additional damages for substantial economic and reputational harm caused.

Drake also used an AI simulation of Snoop Dogg’s voice on the song, which was released on Instagram on Friday. It does not currently appear on any streaming services.

Shakur was fatally shot in 1996 at the age of 25.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Police Search Home Investigating Tupac Murder

Police officers have searched a home in connection to Tupac Shakur's unsolved murder.

July 20, 2023
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Tupac Finally Gets His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled on Wednesday.

June 9, 2023
2PAC
2PAC’s Step-Father Released From Prison After 37 Years

Mutulu Shakur, Tupac Shakur's stepfather, has been released on parole after nearly 37 years in jail.

December 21, 2022
2PAC
Unearthed 2PAC Page Makes Accusations About Dr Dre

Earlier this year music memorabilia auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll publicly announced their finding of a rare, handwritten document by Tupac Shakur during the “Makaveli” Era.

August 20, 2021
Shock G
Digital Underground Hip-Hop Legend Shock G Dead At 57

Greg Jacobs (aka Shock G) of Digital Underground has died at age 57. Jacobs was found dead in a Florida hotel room but no cause of death has been announced.

April 24, 2021
Tupac Hummer
Tupac Shakur’s Hummer Sells For $206531

Tupac Shakur's Hummer that he owned before he died has sold at auction for $206,531 (£160,000).

August 21, 2017
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Tupac Shakur All Eyez On Me Biopic Faces Copyright Suit

The filmmakers behind the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from a journalist close to the late rapper.

June 25, 2017