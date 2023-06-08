 Tupac Finally Gets His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - Noise11.com
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com

Tupac

Tupac Finally Gets His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

by Music-News.com on June 9, 2023

in News

Tupac Shakur’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled on Wednesday.

The late rapper’s sister Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur accepted the posthumous honour on her brother’s behalf during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“Today, we aren’t just honouring a star on the sidewalk; we are honouring the very essence of a person who fearlessly pursued his dreams and fought to turn them into reality,” Sekyiwa said in her speech, reports Billboard. “This is Tupac’s moment – the culmination of years of dedication and passion.”

She continued, “Even before the world recognised his name, he dreamed of having a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame… And today, the unveiling of Tupac’s star not only pays tribute to his contributions to the entertainment industry but also speaks volumes about his lasting impact, even after 25 years.”

The event was hosted by radio personality Big Boy and attended by Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur director Allen Hughes, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce board chairman Matt Fritch, a former Black Panther Party member Jamal Joseph, a friend of the Shakur family and Tupac’s godfather.

“When we talk about that global influence, we think of Tupac Amaru Shakur,” Allen said in a speech. “And yes, that impactful time of the world knowing who Tupac was, was a five- or six-year period. But for everybody who knew Tupac, everybody who was here, we knew he was a star from the time he was a little boy.”

Big Boy added, “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation, with over 75 million records sold worldwide.”

Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 at the age of 25.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

2PAC
2PAC’s Step-Father Released From Prison After 37 Years

Mutulu Shakur, Tupac Shakur's stepfather, has been released on parole after nearly 37 years in jail.

December 21, 2022
2PAC
Unearthed 2PAC Page Makes Accusations About Dr Dre

Earlier this year music memorabilia auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll publicly announced their finding of a rare, handwritten document by Tupac Shakur during the “Makaveli” Era.

August 20, 2021
Shock G
Digital Underground Hip-Hop Legend Shock G Dead At 57

Greg Jacobs (aka Shock G) of Digital Underground has died at age 57. Jacobs was found dead in a Florida hotel room but no cause of death has been announced.

April 24, 2021
Tupac Hummer
Tupac Shakur’s Hummer Sells For $206531

Tupac Shakur's Hummer that he owned before he died has sold at auction for $206,531 (£160,000).

August 21, 2017
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Tupac Shakur All Eyez On Me Biopic Faces Copyright Suit

The filmmakers behind the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from a journalist close to the late rapper.

June 25, 2017
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
2PAC Bodyguard Was Sent To Kill Suge Knight

RJ Bond the Director of Tupac Assassination 3 : Battle For Compton returned to the Murder Master Music Show where he dropped a bombshell about the late Tupac/Death Row Body Guard Frank Alexander where he witnessed him about to draw down on Suge Knight at the Magic Show in Vegas in '09.

April 16, 2017
Suge Knight, music news, noise11.com
Suge Knight Claims Doco Reveals 2PAC’s Killer

Rap mogul Suge Knight has endorsed a new Tupac Shakur death documentary, revealing the filmmakers have nailed the truth about the hip-hop legend's murder.

April 3, 2017