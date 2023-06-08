Tupac Finally Gets His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - Noise11.com

Tupac Shakur’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled on Wednesday.

The late rapper’s sister Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur accepted the posthumous honour on her brother’s behalf during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“Today, we aren’t just honouring a star on the sidewalk; we are honouring the very essence of a person who fearlessly pursued his dreams and fought to turn them into reality,” Sekyiwa said in her speech, reports Billboard. “This is Tupac’s moment – the culmination of years of dedication and passion.”

She continued, “Even before the world recognised his name, he dreamed of having a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame… And today, the unveiling of Tupac’s star not only pays tribute to his contributions to the entertainment industry but also speaks volumes about his lasting impact, even after 25 years.”

The event was hosted by radio personality Big Boy and attended by Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur director Allen Hughes, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce board chairman Matt Fritch, a former Black Panther Party member Jamal Joseph, a friend of the Shakur family and Tupac’s godfather.

“When we talk about that global influence, we think of Tupac Amaru Shakur,” Allen said in a speech. “And yes, that impactful time of the world knowing who Tupac was, was a five- or six-year period. But for everybody who knew Tupac, everybody who was here, we knew he was a star from the time he was a little boy.”

Big Boy added, “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation, with over 75 million records sold worldwide.”

Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 at the age of 25.

