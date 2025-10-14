Turnstile Add Australian Headline Shows For ‘The Never Enough Tour' - Noise11.com

Baltimore’s hardcore juggernaut Turnstile will make their long-awaited return to Australian shores this summer, bringing their explosive live energy and genre-bending chaos for four massive shows across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

The tour, presented by Laneway Presents and Handsome Tours, follows the release of their acclaimed new album ‘Never Enough’, and marks the band’s first Australian appearances since their 2019 run with Turnover.

Joining them on all dates will be British post-hardcore favourites Basement, whose emotive energy and melodic punch have earned them a cult following around the globe.

Formed in 2010, Turnstile rose from Baltimore’s tight-knit hardcore scene with an unfiltered burst of youthful energy and optimism. Their debut EP Pressure To Succeed (2011) and follow-up Step 2 Rhythm (2013) quickly earned underground respect, but it was their 2015 full-length Nonstop Feeling that first captured attention beyond the hardcore world.

Fronted by Brendan Yates and driven by the rhythmic chaos of drummer Daniel Fang, bassist Franz Lyons, and guitarist Pat McCrory, Turnstile built a reputation for stage-diving, sweat-drenched performances that blurred the line between aggression and joy.

Their 2018 album Time & Space, released through Roadrunner Records, was a turning point.

Produced by Will Yip, it fused hardcore intensity with experimental flourishes, including touches of funk, pop and psychedelia. The album catapulted Turnstile into the global alternative spotlight, earning spots on major festivals and glowing critical praise.

Then came 2021’s Glow On, the record that changed everything. Blending the melody of alternative rock with the pulse of hardcore, Glow On featured songs like Mystery, Blackout and Holiday, and earned Turnstile three nominations at the 65th Grammy Awards. Critics hailed it as one of the decade’s most important rock releases, while Rolling Stone ranked it among the best albums of 2021.

In 2025, Turnstile unveiled Never Enough, their fourth studio album, once again pushing the boundaries of modern rock. Featuring singles Never Enough and Seein’ Stars, the record expanded on their signature blend of melody and muscle, showcasing the addition of guitarist Meg Mills as a full-time member.

The album debuted at No. 5 in Australia, a career high for the band locally, and landed Top 10 chart positions across Europe and the UK. Critics praised the record for its “emotional rawness and experimental drive,” cementing Turnstile as one of the most influential bands in heavy music today.

The Never Enough Tour – Australia 2025

Thursday January 1 – PICA, Melbourne

Tuesday January 6 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday January 9 – Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday January 11 – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

Presale: Thursday 16 October, 9am local

General On Sale: Friday 17 October, 9am local

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)