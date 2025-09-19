U2 To Receive 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize in Tulsa - Noise11.com

Irish rock giants U2 have been named the 2025 recipients of the Woody Guthrie Prize, joining an honour roll that includes Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, John Mellencamp and Kris Kristofferson.

Bono and The Edge will be in Tulsa on 21 October to accept the award at Cain’s Ballroom, the same venue U2 played back in 1981 on their first U.S. tour. This time, as Bono joked, they’ll be able to buy their own drinks.

The Woody Guthrie Prize is awarded each year to an artist who embodies Guthrie’s lifelong commitment to justice, equality and compassion. According to Woody Guthrie Center director Cady Shaw, “U2 embodies the mission of the Woody Guthrie Prize, using music to confront injustice and inspire action.”

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 built their career on songs of conscience and conviction. From the fierce political statements of War and “Pride (In the Name of Love)” to the unifying anthems “One” and “Walk On”, the band has long carried Guthrie’s torch into the modern age.

Outside of their music, U2’s members have consistently supported humanitarian causes. Bono co-founded the global (RED) and ONE Campaign organisations, The Edge co-founded Music Rising to support musicians after Hurricane Katrina, and the band has been deeply involved in Music Generation, a program that gives young people in Ireland access to music education.

Over nearly 50 years, U2 have sold more than 170 million records, won 22 Grammys and earned a reputation as one of the most powerful live acts in rock. Their recent U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere shows in Las Vegas redefined what a modern concert can look and sound like.

By receiving the Woody Guthrie Prize, U2 join a distinguished group of past honourees including Pete Seeger, Mavis Staples, Chuck D, Pussy Riot and Tom Morello.

The prize ceremony will feature remarks from Guthrie’s granddaughter Anna Canoni and will benefit the work of the Woody Guthrie Center.

